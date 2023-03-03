Fireworks Fridays, Theme Night Saturdays and Sunday giveaways highlight the Fredericksburg Nationals’ 2023 promotional schedule, which was announced on Friday.

Other weekly promotions include $2 Tuesdays (select tickets and tacos at $2 each); Goodwill Wednesdays (bags will be available for donations); Wednesday military ticket nights; Thirsty Thursdays ($2 drink specials); and Salute to Service Sundays.

Special events include Bark in the Park nights (May 31 and Aug. 2); and Education days (April 19, May 31 and Aug. 30).

The FredNats open April 7 at home against Lynchburg. Single-game tickets go on sale at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on March 11 and online March 13. For more information, visit milb.com/fredericksburg.