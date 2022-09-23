Minor league baseball: FredNats' high launch-angle season sent players to higher affiliates, team to playoffs

There’s a saying about minor league baseball that goes something like this: if you’re leaving the stadium and don’t remember the final score, you probably had a good time.

That’s not to say the Fredericksburg Nationals didn’t treat fans to some good baseball this summer. With the Washington Nationals mired in their worst season in recent memory, their Carolina League affiliate became the talk (and hope) of the organization.

From prospects to comebacks to a late-summer playoff push, here’s a look back at some of the top storylines from the FredNats season that was.

HOUSE PARTY

After enduring an inaugural season bereft of top organizational prospects, Fredericksburg Nationals fans didn’t have to wait long to witness some ballyhooed talent this spring.

Shortstop Brady House, Washington’s 2021 first-round pick, debuted with the team in April and quickly became a fan favorite. House posted a .500 batting average (11 for 22) in his first five games with Fredericksburg and appeared to be moving briskly along the minor-league track when a back injury derailed his season.

In 176 at-bats, House posted a .278 batting average with 31 RBIs. Despite setbacks during his rehab, Washington’s hope is that House will be fully healthy in time for next spring training.

STRASMAS CAME EARLY

The hottest ticket of the season came on May 24, what would’ve otherwise been an ordinary Tuesday evening game against the Salem Red Sox.

No. 37 Washington jerseys dominated the concourse at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, as a sellout crowd gathered to witness the first of Stephen Strasburg’s two rehab starts in Fredericksburg. In his first game appearance since undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, Strasburg went 2⅔ innings, with three strikeouts and a pair of earned runs.

The following Sunday he fared far better, tossing five perfect innings with six strikeouts and facing only more batter beyond the minimum.

While Strasburg’s MLB return ultimately fizzled after one start, his cameo in Fredericksburg won’t soon be forgotten.

HEAT CHECK

Whenever Jarlin Susana took the mound for the FredNats, all eyes gravitated toward the bottom right-hand corner of the jumbotron at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. That’s where a glowing display revealed—usually with no fewer than three digits—just how fast the 18-year-old right-hander was bringing it.

Susana, who was joined the FredNats in August as part of the Juan Soto trade, routinely hit 103 mph with his four-seam fastball. The Dominican Republic native told The Free Lance–Star that, as a small child, he learned to pitch by hurling pebbles at animals grazing outside his village.

With 66 total strikeouts this season, it’s clear that opposing batters have become Susana’s prey.

YOU KIDDING ME? PLAYOFFS?

After Fredericksburg dropped the 15 games of its inaugural season in 2021, precisely no one was thinking about the postseason.

But minor league baseball is inherently a game of change, and the Fredericksburg roster that took the field this summer was considerably more talented than its predecessor.

Top picks like House, players who blossomed while repeating the Class-A level (outfielder Jeremy De La Rosa comes to mind) and late-season additions made the FredNats one of the Carolina League’s top teams.

Fredericksburg (75–55) missed out on the first-half North Division title before running away with the race in the second half with a 42–22 mark. The FredNats won their first-ever home playoff game, 2–0, over the Lynchburg Hillcats before falling in the final two games of the series.

There’s always next year.

PROMOTIONAL CONTENT

Any minor league manager will tell you that one of the best aspects of his job is letting a player know he’s bound for the next rung of the minor-league ladder.

First-year FredNats skipper Jake Lowery had that conversation on several occasions this season.

Among the FredNats’ notable 2022 alumni: Rodney Theophile, an unlikely international signee who posted a 5–1 record and 1.29 ERA before earning a promotion to Wilmington on June 3; De La Rosa, an outfielder whose youth perhaps showed in 2021—but not this season as he drove in 57 runs in 69 games with Fredericksburg; Viandel Pena, whose defense at second base likely helped earn a promotion to Wilmington.