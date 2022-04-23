 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minor league baseball: Frednats' offense lights up Cannon Ballers for fifth straight victory

PHOTO: Fred Nats logo

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Brady House homered and drove in four runs as the Fredericksburg Nationals exploded for seven runs in the second inning and rolled to a 16–8 victory over the host Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in the teams’ series finale Sunday.

The Cannon Ballers answered the FredNats’ big inning with one of their own, scoring eight runs in the third to take a one-run lead and chase Fredericksburg starter Andry Lara. But Viandel Pena (three RBIs) crushed a two-run homer in the next inning and the Nationals never looked back.

Geraldi Diaz tripled and doubled and doubled in driving in two runs, Sammy Infante went deep and Jacob Young scored three times. Bryan Peña earned his first win of the season with two inning of no-run relief.

A year after starting 0–15, the FredNats (11–4) became the first Carolina League team to win 11 games. They will take a five-game win streak into the start of a home series with the Charleston Riverdogs on Tuesday, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s game

FREDNATS 6, CANNON BALLERS 5

T.J. White’s tiebreaking solo eighth-inning home run helped lift the FredNats over the Cannon Ballers.

Sammy Infante also hit his team-leading fourth home run, a two-run shot in the second inning. Riggs Threadgill (2–0) earned the win in relief of starter Dustin Saenz, who struck out seven in five innings, and Jose Ferrer earned the save.

