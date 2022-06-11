 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minor league baseball: Rutledge shines in FredNats' victory

  • 0
PHOTO: Fred Nats logo

rutledge shines for frednats

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Jackson Rutledge produced the best outing of his brief pro career Friday night as the Fredericksburg Nationals beat visiting Lynchburg 4–3.

Rutledge, Washington’s first-round pick in 2019, worked six scoreless innings, striking out four. He lowered his season ERA from 13.15 to 9.00.

Viandel Pena had a key two-run single in the sixth inning to help the FredNats take a 4–0 lead and hold on for the win.

Game 5 of the series was played on Saturday night. The teams conclude their series on Sunday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert