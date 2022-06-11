Minor league baseball: Rutledge shines in FredNats' victory

rutledge shines for frednats
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Jackson Rutledge produced the best outing of his brief pro career Friday night as the Fredericksburg Nationals beat visiting Lynchburg 4–3.
Rutledge, Washington’s first-round pick in 2019, worked six scoreless innings, striking out four. He lowered his season ERA from 13.15 to 9.00.
Viandel Pena had a key two-run single in the sixth inning to help the FredNats take a 4–0 lead and hold on for the win.
Game 5 of the series was played on Saturday night. The teams conclude their series on Sunday.