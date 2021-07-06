Minor league baseball: Strohschein's slam earns win

Each time Kevin Strohschein looked up, a new baseball appeared in his hand, another jersey was thrust into his grip. And so the Fredericksburg Nationals first baseman signed them all, at least until a rake-wielding member of the grounds crew bellowed, “Everybody off, let’s go.”
Strohschein’s autograph became the hottest commodity at FredNats Ballpark on Tuesday night after he made his mark with a walk-off grand slam in Fredericksburg’s 7–3 victory over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.
“Right there, you just don’t want to strike out,” Strohschein said of his approach against Kannapolis closer McKinley Moore. “He’d thrown a ton of fastballs and he throws really hard so I was just looking for something early in the count I could put the head [of the bat] to.”
Tuesday’s win was the fourth walkoff of the FredNats’ inaugural season and the first to come via grand slam.
Less than three hours before Tuesday’s first pitch, the Nationals announced that highly-touted pitching prospect Seth Romero (ribs) would make a rehab start. Romero, a 2017 first-round pick, made his major league début with the Washington Nationals during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Romero’s outing was a mixed bag. Prescribed a strict pitch count of 50, the southpaw struck out five but struggled at times with command. He departed trailing 3–0 with two outs in the top of the second after throwing 46 pitches, 27 of them strikes.
But it was another FredNats’ southpaw who delivered the pitching performance of the night. Mitchell Parker tossed six scoreless innings in his first relief appearance of the season, striking out seven Cannon Ballers and walking none.
Trailing 3–1, the FredNats rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh. Catcher Geraldi Diaz legged out an infield single to score Strohschein, and Junior Martina singled home Diaz to tie the game.
Fredericksburg reliever Davis Moore earned his third victory of the season, allowing no baserunners except for the one placed on second base to start the 10th inning.
That set the stage for Strohschein’s heroics.
Facing Moore, who touched 101 mph on the stadium gun and at around 98, he knew he was likely to get a fastball early in the count. The Cannon Ballers outfield crept in for a potential play at the plate, making Strohschein’s winning blast to left field seem impossibly deep.
“I knew I had it,” he said. “Even if it didn’t go out, it was still going to win [the game] so it didn’t matter.”
Strohschein was mobbed by his teammates at home plate, and later, by a new legion of fans seeking his signature.
“That’s the thing, doing it with your friends,” he said with a smile. “These guys, you make relationships with them in the clubhouse every day.”