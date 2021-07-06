Minor league baseball: Strohschein's slam earns win

But it was another FredNats’ southpaw who delivered the pitching performance of the night. Mitchell Parker tossed six scoreless innings in his first relief appearance of the season, striking out seven Cannon Ballers and walking none.

Trailing 3–1, the FredNats rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh. Catcher Geraldi Diaz legged out an infield single to score Strohschein, and Junior Martina singled home Diaz to tie the game.

Fredericksburg reliever Davis Moore earned his third victory of the season, allowing no baserunners except for the one placed on second base to start the 10th inning.

That set the stage for Strohschein’s heroics.

Facing Moore, who touched 101 mph on the stadium gun and at around 98, he knew he was likely to get a fastball early in the count. The Cannon Ballers outfield crept in for a potential play at the plate, making Strohschein’s winning blast to left field seem impossibly deep.

“I knew I had it,” he said. “Even if it didn’t go out, it was still going to win [the game] so it didn’t matter.”

Strohschein was mobbed by his teammates at home plate, and later, by a new legion of fans seeking his signature.

“That’s the thing, doing it with your friends,” he said with a smile. “These guys, you make relationships with them in the clubhouse every day.”