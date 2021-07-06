Minor league baseball: Strohschein's walk-off homer is a grand affair

Romero’s outing was a mixed bag. Prescribed a strict pitch count of 50, the southpaw struck out five but struggled at times with command. He departed trailing 3–0 with two outs in the top of the second after throwing 46 pitches, 27 of them strikes.

But it was another FredNats’ southpaw who delivered the pitching performance of the night. Mitchell Parker tossed six scoreless innings in his first relief appearance of the season, striking out seven Cannon Ballers and walking none.

Trailing 3–1, the FredNats rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh. Catcher Geraldi Diaz legged out an infield single to score Strohschein, and Junior Martina singled home Diaz to tie the game.

Fredericksburg reliever Davis Moore earned his third victory of the season, allowing no baserunners except for the one placed on second base to start the 10th inning.

That set the stage for Strohschein’s heroics.

Facing Moore, who touched 101 mph on the stadium gun and hovered around 98, he knew he was likely to get a fastball early in the count. The Cannon Ballers outfield crept in for a potential play at the plate, making Strohschein’s winning blast to left field seem impossibly deep.