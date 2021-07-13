Nationals' draft picks could visit Fredericksburg soon

Asked to share some thoughts on the ongoing Major League Baseball Draft, Fredericksburg Nationals pitching coach Pat Rice seemed a bit confused at first.

“Oh, you mean Christmas?” Rice mused. “For us in player development, it’s Christmas.”

This year’s draft, down from its traditional 40 rounds but still a boon at 20 compared to an abridged five-round affair last summer, is sure to produce a bevy of future Fredericksburg Nationals.

Washington Nationals assistant general manager/player development Mark Scialabba told The Free Lance-Star that players who choose to sign will first head to the team’s complex in West Palm, Beach, Fla., for at least a couple of weeks prior to receiving their assignment.

“We’ll have them go through a period of activity where we ramp them up to playing at full speed and get them into some sort of game activity down there,” Scialabba said on Tuesday. “Then, players we feel are ready, we’ll move them to Fredericksburg and the rest will remain in Florida.”

It’s unlikely that any of the Nationals’ 2021 draftees will bypass Fredericksburg entirely, he added.