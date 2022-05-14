New FredNats

FREDNATS TOP KANNAPOLIS

Jeremy Young’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Fredericksburg Nationals to a 7-5 Carolina League victory over the visiting Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Saturday night.

Young and Steven Williams each scored twice for the FredNats, who rebounded from a 5–2 loss on Friday night, when Rodney Theophile’s latest stellar start went for naught. Jack Sinclair pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for the win.

On Friday, Theophile struck out eight without a walk or an earned run allowed in seven innings, lowering his season ERA to 0.82, the lowest in Class A. But the FredNats’ bullpen couldn’t match his dominance, allowing the Cannon Ballers to score four times in the eighth inning.

Jeremy De La Rosa had two hits and Brady House reached base twice in his return from the injured list for Fredericksburg.

—From staff reports