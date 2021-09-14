NFL Report: Healthy quarterbacks make a difference

Until someone proves otherwise, quarterback will remain the most important position in team sports.

Washington fans and coaches got to see what might have been Sunday, when Justin Herbert (the No. 6 selection in the 2020 draft) had his way against a defense led by No. 2 pick Chase Young. On the other side, an aging veteran (Ryan Fitzpatrick) gave way to journeyman (Taylor Heinicke) in a losing effort for a team that hasn’t had a franchise quarterback in decades.

Meanwhile, a couple of teams that dearly missed their gruesomely injured signal-callers a year ago saw just what a difference they can make when healthy. Another quarterback showed why he was the No. 1 overall pick six years and one team ago.

And Tom Brady wasn’t the only geezer to show he still has something left in the tank--while Aaron Rodgers showed that off-season distractions might not be turned off so easily with the flip of a switch.

We’ll start with the medical miracles. When last we saw Dak Prescott, his foot was facing the wrong way against the Giants last October. A month later, Joe Burrow was carted off the turf at FedEx Field--the quarterbacks’ equivalent of Charlie Brown’s kite-eating tree--with a severe knee injury. Their teams plummeted without them.