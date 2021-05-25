Parker shines as FredNats blank Down East for first road win

There were several firsts for the Fredericksburg Nationals to celebrate Tuesday night.

The FredNats (2–17) earned their inaugural road victory and first shutout since moving from Woodbridge in a 2–0 blanking of the Down East Ducks in Kinston, N.C.

Mitchell Parker (1–2) also earned his first professional win and delivered the FredNats’ first double-digit strikeout performance in a masterful pitching effort. The left-hander struck out 10 and allowed just one hit and two walks.

Parker’s no-hit bid was foiled by Evan Carter’s two-out triple in the sixth inning. He responded by retiring Justin Harris on a fly ball to end the threat and left after six innings and 88 pitches.

Jeremy De La Rosa, the highest-rated prospect on Fredericksburg’s roster, gave the Nationals a 1–0 lead in the top of the first inning with a leadoff home run, his first of the season.

De La Rosa also drove in Fredericksburg’s second run with a bases-loaded fielder’s choice ground ball in the eighth.

That lead held up, although the Wood Ducks made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth.