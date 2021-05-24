Parker's potential intrigues FredNats

Two weeks after the draft, Parker moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., where he roomed with his buddy Rutledge and worked out at the same Cressey Sports Performance Center that has been frequented by Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin and other notable Washington Nationals.

While Parker didn’t encounter any household names due to COVID-19 protocols, he did cross paths with Nationals pitcher Aaron Barrett. Barrett, who made his MLB début in 2014, dealt with injuries and languished in baseball purgatory until earning another call up two years ago.

“Just kind of talking to him, what it’s like to pitch to different guys and everything like that,” Parker said of their conversations. “Just kind of learning what they have to go through at the big league level and figuring out what goes through his mind on a daily basis on the baseball field and in the weight room.”

It was also during baseball’s pandemic (off)season that Parker tweaked his mound approach based on technology. He learned that his fastball has an above-average spin rate, making it a more effective pitch at the upper fringes of the strike zone. Besides his fastball, which tops out at 94 mph, Parker said he’s most confident with his breaking ball.