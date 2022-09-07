Playoff-bound FredNats now 'know exactly what's expected of them'

They say to act like you’ve been there before, but what if you haven’t?

Look no further than the joyous, jumbled scene that unfolded on the infield of Salem Memorial Ballpark late Tuesday night after the Fredericksburg Nationals clinched the second-half Carolina League North Division title and the fledgling franchise’s first-ever playoff berth.

“The guys kind of went out there with some water, didn’t really do a dogpile,” FredNats manager Jake Lowery said of his team’s celebration. “Once you’ve done one, you kinda know what to expect, but some of these guys haven’t done it before.”

Now they have. The FredNats (39–21 in the season’s second half) will host the Lynchburg Hillcats on Sept. 13 in the opening game of a best-of-three divisional series. The winner advances to face either Myrtle Beach or Charleston for the Mills Cup trophy.

A year after losing the first 15 games of its inaugural season, Fredericksburg played well enough throughout the early part of the summer to have a shot at the first-half crown heading into the final day.

“Once we lost that first half just barely, we wanted to put our foot down and try to figure out if we could win the second half,” said outfielder Jacob Young, who leads all of professional baseball with 122 runs scored. “We knew how close we were and that we could do it.”

They did it with a roster featuring a mix of players who arrived from different backgrounds and at different stages of their pro careers.

Brady House, the Washington Nationals’ 2021 first-round draft pick, dominated headlines early on before the shortstop suffered a back injury in June that would ultimately sideline him for the remainder of the season. High-profile trade acquisitions like James Wood arrived mid-stream to reinforce a lineup already flush with prospects and former college standouts like Young.

The pitcher who earned the clinching win was Jackson Rutledge, a former first-round pick who’s battled through injuries and inconsistency to establish himself as the team’s de facto ace.

“I was telling the guys last night, we’ve had guys that have been here all year, guys that have come via trade, guys that have gone down a level or come up a level,” said Lowery, a 32-year-old former JMU standout who took part in three minor-league postseasons during his playing career. “Everyone just kind of did their part, just kind of jelled right in together.”

The developmental aspect of the FredNats’ feat shouldn’t be understated, either.

Washington’s minor-league approach got a facelift this past winter when the organization hired De Jon Watson as director of player development. Watson, along with the organization’s minor-league coaches and support staff, redoubled their efforts to teach winning as a fundamental.

“You play to win championships,” Lowery said. “I think it’s a great development standard we’ve set. Now the guys know what that feeling will be like. They’ll know exactly what’s expected of them.”

Not long after the FredNats wrapped up the second-half title, their thoughts drifted back to Virginia Credit Union Stadium and the atmosphere they’re anticipating Tuesday night as look to make more history.

“We don’t play anywhere like that with the fans we have,” Young said. “We’re excited to be able to go celebrate with them and have a rowdy environment for that first playoff game.”