Precocious FredNats prospect Lara aims 'to be in the big leagues as soon as possible'

“Those are the things that are intriguing and it’s really easy to see, where can we go from there? I think you’ll see him as a high-end [starting pitcher] just because of his size already.”

Lara might be big, but he’s still growing into his 180-pound frame. That’s where FredNats strength and conditioning coach Ryan Grose comes in.

“Always, I do what he tells me to do,” Lara said on Tuesday afternoon, with teammate Bryan Pena translating. “The team will prepare me well in the offseason, too.”

Lara’s fastball velocity sits between 90 and 95 mph, but he’ll likely tend toward the low end of that range this late into his first full professional season, Rice said.

Until recently, the pitching coach was under the impression that Lara threw both a slider and a curveball. On Monday, he realized they were actually iterations of the same pitch produced by slightly varied mechanics.

“Right now, he’s not doing it on purpose,” Rice said.

In Lara’s lone start with Fredericksburg, he allowed four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings of work in a loss at Delmarva. He struck out three but struggled with command, issuing five walks.