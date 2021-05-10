Q&A with FredNats manager Mario Lisson

ML: For example, we had [Alfonzo] Hernandez pitching Sunday, and he did a tremendous job pitching inside. Lefty, he was pounding the inside of the strike zone and throwing breaking balls and change-ups. But mostly, he was doing a great job inside. I told the infielders, when you see a left-handed pitcher pounding righties inside, you as an infielder start moving to the pull side, because that’s where the ball is likely to be hit to. And sure enough, right after I was done talking, they hit a double down the third-base line. Things like that. Look how the flag is blowing, look at what the umpire is calling today. The game gives you a lot of information, the scoreboard gives you a lot of information, and I think the earlier they can understand all those hints the game gives you, the better and the more prepared they’ll be.