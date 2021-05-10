Q&A with FredNats manager Mario Lisson

Getting to know FredNats manager Mario Lisson
The Free Lance–Star: How did you transition into managing?
Mario Lisson: I had played in 2017 in Harrisburg [the Nationals’ AA affiliate], and in the second half of the season they told me to stay as a player-coach. That’s kind of what I did towards the end of the year. And then I went back home [to Venezuela] and had a really good season of winter ball. My options after that were: either go to Mexico or play independent ball. I was always on the hunt to play in the big leagues, and I felt that after that year, I was kind of done. I didn’t have a real opportunity to get there anymore.
[Washington Nationals vice president of player personnel] Doug Harris gave me a call in the winter and asked if I was interested [in coaching]. I talked to my wife about it, and it was kind of an easy decision. I think it was the right decision.
FLS: You’re not too far removed from your playing career; how does that proximity help you in terms of relating to the players?
ML: Even though it’s been three or four years, I try to see the game on both sides. On the coaching side first, and then on the players’ side so I can speak to them from experience. Actually today [Sunday] I had a nice exchange with a couple of players on the bench between innings about how the game can talk to you at times. Sometimes when you’re young, you don’t see it. Having those player’s thoughts helps me communicate with them and they can relate to me, too. I think it’s awesome and it helps in building a relationship with them.
FLS: When you say, “The game can talk to you,” what do you mean by that?
ML: For example, we had [Alfonzo] Hernandez pitching Sunday, and he did a tremendous job pitching inside. Lefty, he was pounding the inside of the strike zone and throwing breaking balls and change-ups. But mostly, he was doing a great job inside. I told the infielders, when you see a left-handed pitcher pounding righties inside, you as an infielder start moving to the pull side, because that’s where the ball is likely to be hit to. And sure enough, right after I was done talking, they hit a double down the third-base line. Things like that. Look how the flag is blowing, look at what the umpire is calling today. The game gives you a lot of information, the scoreboard gives you a lot of information, and I think the earlier they can understand all those hints the game gives you, the better and the more prepared they’ll be.
FLS: What are some of the unique challenges of developing players in Low-A ball?
ML: I think we’ve got to be patient. Especially this year, there are guys who are very young with not much experience in professional baseball. Don’t let the score of the game and the wins or losses affect the way you’re going to coach these players. The ultimate goal for me, and I think for our staff is to develop these players. Are they all going to reach the big leagues? We don’t know that, but we’re trying our best to make them the best possible player they can be.
FLS: Baseball is often described as a game of failure; How do you show these guys how to deal with failure, either when they’re slumping individuals or the team isn’t getting wins? (Fredericksburg has opened the season 0–6).
ML: I believe a lot in, “Do as I do not as I say,” and I try to keep a positive attitude and positive environment and try to send them positive vibes. I try to make them understand that this is part of our season. We’re kind of lucky that it’s happening now; it’s going to happen to everybody at some point, and we’re living it right now. Obviously, you don’t want to start the season 0–6, but we have a great opportunity to get better. Also, they have to understand that no matter the result, we still have to work. We have to come out and try to get better every day and compete every day.
FLS: You mentioned patience; how long does it take to learn a player and understand how he’ll respond to different styles of coaching?
ML: I think it’s individual to the player. There are guys who are able to pick up stuff quicker than others, and I think that’s part of the beauty of coaching. You can send the same message in different ways so that everybody can understand it. We have really young players, and we have some slightly older players. You as a coach have to find ways to get your point across where they all can actually understand what you’re saying.
–As told to Joey LoMonaco
