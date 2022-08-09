Returning home, James Wood makes instant impact with FredNats

It’s a roughly four-hour bus ride from Lake Elsinore to Visalia, Calif., so James Wood had plenty of time to check Twitter.

By late Tuesday morning on the West Coast, the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres were closing in on one of the biggest trades in Major League Baseball history. In return for superstar Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell, San Diego offered a package consisting of six players.

With one fateful scroll, Wood learned that he was one of them.

“I was just sitting there refreshing and I saw my name and was like, ‘Damn, I guess I’m heading back home,’ ” Wood said.

Wood, a Rockville, Md., native, is unquestionably the most physically intriguing prospect the Nationals received for Soto. Upon joining the FredNats on the road last week, the 6-foot-7 center fielder immediately caught the eye of manager Jake Lowery.

“He was hitting balls over the batter’s eye during BP,” Lowery said. “We’d been there for five days and no one had done that.”

Wood entered his home FredNats début hitting .321 on the season with an OPS of .996. San Diego’s 2021 second-round pick has already hit 11 home runs—one of which came in his first game wearing a Fredericksburg uniform.

“He’s a lefty with some power,” said Lowery, who added that Wood’s frame reminds him of Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz. “He can hit the ball the other way and he kind of glides on the bases. He’s really fast. I’m excited to watch him play more than three games.”

On Tuesday night, FredNats fans packed Virginia Credit Union Stadium to get their first glimpse of Wood. It didn’t take long to see what all the hype was about.

In his first at-bat, Wood, a lefty hitter, laced an RBI double to center, then raced around to score on a single by Will Frizzell.

“If you need me to drive in some runs, I can do that,” Wood said. “If you need me to get on base, if you need me to steal a bag, I can do that. Whatever your team needs to win, I can provide that. I can do that.”

Despite hailing from the DMV, Wood admitted (a bit reluctantly) that he was “a big Yankees fan” growing up. Past allegiances aside, “being able to represent where I’m from is really cool,” he said.

Wood knew it was a possibility that he’d be included in a trade but had no more than an inkling until the morning of the deal. Lowery, on the other hand, immediately started googling prospects and doing the calculus for which, if any, might end up his wards in Fredericksburg.

“Once I saw it was official, I looked at where these guys were playing at, or where they’d played,” he said. “I did scenarios like, he was in low-A will they move him up?”

It’s taken less than a week for Nationals fans to see the potential Wood, 19, brings to the organization. Harnessing it would go a long way toward filling the void left by yet another departed superstar.

“He’s got it in him,” Lowery said. “Hopefully we can bring it out more and get him to the big leagues.”