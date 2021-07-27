Romero, FredNats quiet Delmarva bats in 5-1 win

Accustomed to making a lot of noise, Delmarva’s bats suddenly went silent Tuesday night—thanks to the Fredericksburg Nationals’ pitching staff.

Carlos Romero and three relievers combined to hold the Shorebirds to three hits in the FredNats’ 5–1 victory.

Delmarva entered the game leading the Low-A East League with 78 home runs, many of them at Fredericksburg’s expense. The Shorebirds had scored a total of 135 runs in winning 14 of the previous 18 games between the teams, including 56 in a six-game sweep on the FredNats’ first homestand.

But Romero (2–3) and the bullpen overmatched Delmarva in the opener of another six-game series. After scoring an unearned run in the top of the second inning, the Shorebirds managed only one more hit all night.

Romero pitched five innings, allowing two hits, striking out three and lowering his season ERA from 6.48 to 5.40.Gilberto Chu worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen and Leif Strom and Tómas Alastre one each.

Jake Boone’s bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the second inning gave Fredericksburg the lead for good. The FredNats tacked on an unearned run in the third and one more insurance tally in the fifth on Junior Martina’s RBI single.

The teams play Game 2 of their six-game series Wednesday, with Rodney Theophile pitching for the FredNats against Shane Davis.