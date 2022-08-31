 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rutledge, FredNats double up Delmarva

Will Frizzell hit his 10th home run as a Fredericksburg National and Jackson Rutledge pitched six strong innings as the FredNats topped visiting Delmarva 8-4 Tuesday night in the opener of their final home series of the season.

Geraldi Diaz went 3 for 4 and Jared McKenzie drove in two runs as the FredNats increased their Carolina League North Division second-half lead to 4.5 games over second-place Carolina with 11 to play.

Rutledge (7-6) struck out seven in six innings, lowering his ERA to a season-low 4.78 and raising his record above .500 for the first time this season.

The teams continue their series through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.   

