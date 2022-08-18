Rutledge, FredNats top Lynchburg

Jackson Rutledge struck out a career-high 10 batters in seven scoreless innings as the visiting Fredericksburg Nationals edged Lynchburg 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Rutledge (6-6) retired the last 12 batters he faced in winning for the third time in his past four starts. He allowed three hits and two walks. After Cody Greenhill pitched a perfect eighth innings, Riggs Threadgill earned his sixth save despite allowing a run in the ninth.

Jacob Young and Brandon Boissiere had two hits each for the FredNats, with Young extending his hitting streak to nine games.

The teams continue their Carolina League series through Sunday.