Rutledge shines as FredNats top Delmarva

With the Washington Nationals’ current ace likely on his way out, Jackson Rutledge showed Thursday night why he might someday fill that role.

Rutledge, Washington’s first-round draft pick in 2019, pitched five shutout innings as the Fredericksburg Nationals topped visiting Delmarva 6–4.

Rutledge’s gem came on the same day that Max Scherzer likely made his final start for Washington.

Rutledge brought an 0–5 record and a 12.46 ERA in seven minor-league starts into Thursday’s game. But in his second outing for the FredNats, he was sharp, striking out seven and allowing two hits and two walks.

Jake Randa and Kevin Strohschein hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning to stake Rutledge and the FredNats to a 3–0 lead. Randa finished the night 4 for 4.

Randa’s blast drove in two runs, and Strohschein’s aolo shot was his team-high eighth of the season. Both came off Delmarva starter Noah Denoyer, who had won his two previous starts against Fredericksburg this season.

Viandel Pena extended the lead to 6–0 with an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Trey Turner followed Rutledge by striking out four Delmarva batters in 1 2/3 innings, and Leif Strom earned his first save of the season, striking out two in the ninth.