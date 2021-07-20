Salem edges FredNats in ninth

The Fredericksburg Nationals’ strategy almost worked Tuesday night—until Salem’s Stephen Scott thwarted it.

Scott singled home Alan Marrero with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Salem Red Sox a 4–3 Low-A East League win over the FredNats.

Marrero reached on an infield single to start the inning and advanced to third on a throwing error by pitcher Edward Urena.

With the infield playing in, Urena retired Angel Maita on a comebacker. After a mound visit, the FredNats then opted to intentionally walk Salem’s next two batters, Nick Yorke and Gilberto Jiminez, to load the bases and set up a potential double play.

Urena struck out Matthew Lugo for the second out and allowed Fredericksburg’s infielders to play at their normal depth. But Scott delivered a walkoff single to left field to win the game.

Fredericksburg finished the game with 12 hits, including three by Ricardo Méndez, extending his hitting streak to 17 consecutive games. But the Nationals stranded 10 runners on base on the night.

Jose Sanchez had an RBI double and later scored on Méndez’s single in the fifth inning, giving Fredericksburg a 3–1 lead.