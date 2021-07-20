Salem edges FredNats in ninth

The Fredericksburg Nationals’ strategy almost worked Tuesday night—until Salem’s Stephen Scott thwarted it.
Scott singled home Alan Marrero with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Salem Red Sox a 4–3 Low-A East League win over the FredNats.
Marrero reached on an infield single to start the inning and advanced to third on a throwing error by pitcher Edward Urena.
With the infield playing in, Urena retired Angel Maita on a comebacker. After a mound visit, the FredNats then opted to intentionally walk Salem’s next two batters, Nick Yorke and Gilberto Jiminez, to load the bases and set up a potential double play.
Urena struck out Matthew Lugo for the second out and allowed Fredericksburg’s infielders to play at their normal depth. But Scott delivered a walkoff single to left field to win the game.
Fredericksburg finished the game with 12 hits, including three by Ricardo Méndez, extending his hitting streak to 17 consecutive games. But the Nationals stranded 10 runners on base on the night.
Jose Sanchez had an RBI double and later scored on Méndez’s single in the fifth inning, giving Fredericksburg a 3–1 lead.
But Salem responded in the bottom of the inning on RBI singles by Yorke and Lugo to tie it. The score remained even until the bottom of the ninth.
Ryan Fernandez (3–1) pitched three scoreless innings of relief for Salem to earn the victory.
Fredericksburg starter Michael Cuevas worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and three runs. One of those was unearned, thanks to his throwing error. Cuevas also threw three wild pitches and committed a balk.
Gilberto Chu and Troy Stainbrook combined to throw 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Cuevas to keep Fredericksburg competitive.
The teams will play the second game of their six-game series on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.
After two weeks on the road, the FredNats return home next Tuesday night to face Delmarva.