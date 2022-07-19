STEVE DeSHAZO: A few of Nationals' draft picks could arrive in Fredericksburg soon

There’s a good reason Major League Baseball’s draft doesn’t have fans breathlessly speculating for months the way the NFL and NBA’s versions do.

LeBron James and Joe Burrow, just to name two, instantly improved their respective teams’ fortunes after being chosen first overall. Alex Ovechkin did the same for the Washington Capitals.

For comparison, Adley Ruschman may eventually win a World Series with the Orioles, but it took him three years to arrive in Baltimore after being chosen first overall in 2019.

If football, basketball and hockey are microwave ovens, baseball is more of a slow-cooker sport. Even the most coveted prospects, like Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper, toiled in the minor leagues for a year before donning a Nationals uniform.

All of this is good news for Fredericksburg baseball fans, who may get to see a handful of the Nationals’ 2022 draft picks in person before Labor Day.

That could include first-round pick Elijah Green, although it’s probably a coin flip as to whether his FredNats début will occur this August or next spring.

Everything about Green screams fast-track. The 18-year-old outfielder from IMG Academy in Florida is 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds and was considered a potential No. 1 overall pick. His father, Eric, played tight end in the NFL.

But an instructional comparison may be Brady House, Washington’s 2021 first-round selection. He, too, came highly regarded directly out of high school. But he spent a few weeks playing for the Nationals’ Gulf Coast League farm team before arriving in Fredericksburg this spring. He was off to a promising start before an injury sidelined him.

Assuming they sign, most of the Nationals’ 20 picks (and any undrafted free agents they sign) will report to Florida for a few weeks of workouts. Unless Green outperforms his sky-high expectations, he’ll likely follow the same path as House, with an ETA in Fredericksburg of 2023.

It’s more likely that second-round pick Jake Bennett (a left-hander from Oklahoma), third-rounder Trey Lipscomb (a third baseman from Tennessee) and fifth-rounder Jared McKenzie (an outfielder from Baylor) will get a look with the FredNats this fall. All played big-time college ball and should be better prepared for a step up in competition.

The Nationals also chose college pitchers Riley Cornelio (TCU) and Chance Huff (Georgia Tech), catcher Maxwell Romero Jr. (Miami) and third baseman Murphy Stehly (Texas) in round 7–10. They, too, could get cameo appearances with the FredNats if they impress in Florida.

Two caveats:

Position players are far more likely to get a callup. Teams are very careful with pitchers. Most either worked a heavy load during the season or haven’t thrown in a game in months, so there’s risk to cranking them back up after a break.

And because this year’s draft was held a month later than usual, there’s far less of the minor-league season for newcomers to make a mark.

The wild card is the unlikely scenario that the Nationals trade away Home Run Derby champion Juan Soto before the Aug. 2 deadline. Soto, who rejected Washington’s record 15-year, $440 million contract extension officer, would reap a bounty of prospects to replenish a farm system that still ranks among baseball’s weakest. If so, at least a couple of those players could become 2022 FredNats.

With baseball’s worst record at the All-Star break, the parent club has plenty of job openings, and is anxious to see what their newest draftees can do. And the FredNats’ most productive players from 2022 (Jeremy De La Rosa, Jose Ferrer and Rodney Theophile) have been promoted to High-A Wilmington.

That leaves opportunities for newcomers to impress and begin their climb toward the majors. No time like the present.