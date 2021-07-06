STEVE DeSHAZO: Against Kannapolis, FredNats finally enjoy a level playing field

Misery, they say, loves company. If so, the Fredericksburg Nationals should roll out the welcome mat for the visiting Kannapolis Cannon Ballers this week.
For the first time this season, both teams get to pick on someone their own size.
Almost since the first batter of their inaugural season, the FredNats have been playing from behind. They gave up two runs in their first defensive inning, six more in their second, and were on their way to 16 consecutive losses and a dubious spot in the record books.
Things weren’t much better in Kannapolis, N.C., best known as the birthplace of Dale Earnhardt Sr. The Cannon Ballers (formerly known as the Intimidators, thanks to Earnhardt, who was a part owner before the 2001 Daytona crash that cost him his life), dropped their first 10 games.
Through it all, the teams acted as a mutual support group, with their Twitter accounts offering each other empathy and encouragement. And now that neither team is in imminent danger of historic futility, they get to play a six-game series that should be entertaining, if not aesthetically pleasing. Tuesday night’s opener—with Kevin Strohschein’s walkoff grand slam in the 10th inning delivering a dramatic 7–3 victory—proved that point.
Make no mistake. This is no playoff preview. The Cannon Ballers (16–38) brought the Low-A East League’s worst pitching staff (6.06 ERA) to face a 17–38 FredNats squad with the lowest team batting average (.206). Entering Tuesday night, Fredericksburg had been outscored by 178 runs on the season, Kannapolis 159.
And, as happens often at this developmental level of baseball, the FredNats had to play without arguably their hottest hitter (though that bar is pretty low).
Outfielder Jeremy Ydens, who hit a team-high five home runs and had batted .333 in his last 14 games for Fredericksburg to raise his season average to a modest .217, earned a promotion to High-A Wilmington (Del.) last weekend. Granted, that said less about Ydens than about the wretched state of the farm system of the parent Washington Nationals, who desperately need to strike it rich in next week’s amateur draft to replenish their affiliates’ talent level.
The FredNats haven’t asked for—or been granted—any quarter in a difficult début season, and don’t expect the Cannon Ballers to cut them any slack this week. They have concerns of their own.
No Low-A East team had given up more hits (522) or walks (265) than the Cannon Ballers before Tuesday night, or allowed teams to hit for a higher average than their .286 mark. While the FredNats can look forward (at least for now) to ace Mitchell Parker’s weekly starts, Kannapolis fans have learned to keep their expectations low. No regular Cannon Ballers starting pitcher has an ERA lower than Chase Solesky’s 4.50 mark.
Surprisingly, both teams enjoyed their greatest success this season against Down East, each taking four of six games on the road against a Texas Rangers affiliate that otherwise has a 27–15 record and shares the league’s Central Division lead. So both have proven they can rise to the occasion.
But for both squads, this week’s series likely offers the first chance all season to look into the opposing dugout with a sense of genuine confidence rather than manufactured bravado. For some players on each team, it may also be the last.
Next week’s 20-round draft will give all major league teams an influx of new players, many of whom will begin their careers in the Low-A leagues. Because roster sizes won’t increase, those newcomers likely will displace some of the players who haven’t performed up to expectations through two months. They will be sent back to their parent clubs’ training facilities--or even released.
That’s why everyone should enjoy this week, when the FredNats and Cannon Ballers, for once, meet on a level playing field. If the rest of the games live up to Tuesday’s opener, it should be fun.
