STEVE DeSHAZO: Against Kannapolis, FredNats finally enjoy a level playing field

Misery, they say, loves company. If so, the Fredericksburg Nationals should roll out the welcome mat for the visiting Kannapolis Cannon Ballers this week.

For the first time this season, both teams get to pick on someone their own size.

Almost since the first batter of their inaugural season, the FredNats have been playing from behind. They gave up two runs in their first defensive inning, six more in their second, and were on their way to 16 consecutive losses and a dubious spot in the record books.

Things weren’t much better in Kannapolis, N.C., best known as the birthplace of Dale Earnhardt Sr. The Cannon Ballers (formerly known as the Intimidators, thanks to Earnhardt, who was a part owner before the 2001 Daytona crash that cost him his life), dropped their first 10 games.

Through it all, the teams acted as a mutual support group, with their Twitter accounts offering each other empathy and encouragement. And now that neither team is in imminent danger of historic futility, they get to play a six-game series that should be entertaining, if not aesthetically pleasing. Tuesday night’s opener—with Kevin Strohschein’s walkoff grand slam in the 10th inning delivering a dramatic 7–3 victory—proved that point.