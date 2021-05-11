STEVE DeSHAZO: Baseball officially is in the 'Burg; arrival of good baseball may take a while

ROUGHLY one-third of the announced sellout crowd of 2,065 stuck around for the end of the Fredericksburg Nationals’ inaugural home game Tuesday night. The lure of postgame fireworks certainly didn’t hurt, nor did the FredNats’ spirited ninth-inning effort.

But while the experience was a new one for a city that had never had a professional home team to root, root, root for, the outcome was disappointingly familiar: a 7–5 loss to Delmarva that dropped Fredericksburg’s record to 0–7.

You can’t blame those who left before the end of a contest that dragged on for nearly 3½ hours on a school night. But the long-awaited game showed exactly why fans’ patience will be mandatory for a young team that’s still mastering all the fundamentals of professional baseball, on and off the field.

The result shouldn’t diminish in any way the spectacle of the night. On a cool but gorgeous evening, the FredNats unveiled their gem of a Low-Class A ballpark, one that the Silber family had to wait out a year’s pandemic delay to show off.

And for a while, it looked as if a change of scenery was exactly what the FredNats needed after being swept in their opening six-game series in Lynchburg.