STEVE DeSHAZO: Baseball shouldn't have shifted its new rules quite so far

SOMETHING CLEARLY had to be done about baseball’s glacial pace of play. When you can grow a Chia Pet in less time than it takes to finish a doubleheader, folks are going to tune out and nod off.

So, in the spirit of a new school year, give Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball partial credit for most of Friday’s announced sweeping rule changes for the 2023 season.

Bravo for the long-overdue pitch clock, which prevents some hurlers from taking more time to come to the set position than to floss their teeth. It’s also good that the new rules require the pitcher, catcher and batter to be ready within a prescribed period of time.

Enlarging the bases is fine, although the six-inch difference between them won’t encourage the mostly lost art of stealing as much as a limit on pickoff throws and stepoff moves will. Rickey Henderson’s single-season record of 130 steals is likely never to be broken, but reinserting strategy and aggressiveness into a sport that had regressed to the binary choice between home runs and strikeouts is a welcome move.

Those changes have been used on an experimental basis in the minor leagues and have helped cut once-interminable game times from over three hours closer to 2½.

Still, there’s one move where MLB should be charged with an error: banning infield shifts.

Baseball’s history is filled with illustrious quotes, and one of the best is also one of the oldest.

Wee Willie Keeler was one of baseball’s first great hitters, amassing 2,932 hits and a .341 average between 1892 and 1910 despite standing just 5 feet 4 and weighing 140 pounds. When asked for the secret to his prowess, Keeler reportedly replied: “Keep your eye on the ball and hit ‘em where they ain’t.”

More than a century later, that maxim should still ring true. But by outlawing shifts—requiring two infielders on either side of second base, with their feet on the dirt—baseball has essentially admitted that its batters are incapable of emulating Keeler.

As with an unpopular politician, the best way to stop the shift is by action, not regulation. How many left-handed batters actually try to hit singles to left field, or drop bunts toward third base, where there are often more tumbleweeds than defenders?

Washington Nationals fans watched Bryce Harper, then Juan Soto, become young stars (then leave for greener pastures) in part because they were willing and able to hit to the opposite field.

Sadly, though, many of today’s stars stubbornly try to pull the ball through (or over) five defenders rather than take an easy single. Granted, it’s not always easy to do so against a 100-mph fastball on the inside half of the plate, but aren’t these batters making millions of dollars? Banning the shift means everyone’s a pull hitter.

The NFL doesn’t forbid defenses from using five or six defensive backs. The NBA doesn’t outlaw double-teams or zone defenses. Baseball is now run by a generation of statistics-driven general managers whose insistence of analytics have turned its stars into one-dimensional cyborgs.

The Atlanta Braves, who took over first place in the National League East on Friday night, have zero sacrifice bunts through 138 games. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have baseball’s best record, have one.

That’s largely because of strategy. Their players aren’t ever asked to bunt and probably couldn’t reliably do it if their team’s season depended on it.

All sports evolve, but in almost every other game, there’s a counter to every defensive strategy. In football, screen passes help neutralize blitzing. In basketball, high screens bring shot-blockers away from the hoop.

Instead of admitting defeat, baseball could have encouraged its batters to re-learn the lost art of hitting to the opposite field. (Former Baltimore Oriole Ken Singleton demonstrated it on an episode of the 1970s Saturday morning show, “The Baseball Bunch.”)

Sadly, that program is now a long-lost footnote. So is baseball the way it once was played. And a slew of new rules can’t bring it back.