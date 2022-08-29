STEVE DeSHAZO: Beasley leans on faith in new role with Rangers

Keeping score is fundamental to baseball. And when Tony Beasley took over as interim manager of the struggling Texas Rangers on Aug. 15, he knew had plenty of responsibilities.

The most time-consuming one was RSVPs.

“I had 700-some-odd messages on my phone, and I have tried to respond to everyone,” Beasley said on Monday afternoon, returning one of those calls.

“I’ve heard from all the people that I’ve know through the years, many of whom I’m still close to. Ex-players have reached out. They care about me, and they want me to do well. It’s only right that I give them a response. There has been overwhelming support, and I’ve been really flattered by that. It’s good to know people are rooting for us.”

Most of them are pulling especially for Beasley, which isn’t a difficult thing to do. The 55-year-old Bowling Green native is as popular and positive a man as you’ll find in sports, and after more than three decades in professional baseball, he’s finally gotten a chance to run a major league team—albeit on a trial basis.

Still, he’s grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s been challenging, but it’s been really, really fun,” he said. “I give God all the glory. I trust that He wouldn’t send me to war without weapons.”

Faith has always been as important to Beasley as fundamentals. It helped him stay positive despite never making the majors as a player, and in surviving rectal cancer that cost him the entire 2016 season as the Rangers’ third-base coach.

Now, it’s driving him to salvage a disappointing season that cost his friend, Chris Woodward, his job as Texas manager—a move that Beasley didn’t anticipate.

“Obviously, I know how the game works, and there’s always the possibility that something’s going to happen,” he said. “I didn’t know that I would be the one called in and asked to finish the season off.

“The first three days were really, really fast. A lot happened. I had to answer a lot of media questions. Then, (team president) Jon Daniels was let go on Day 3, when I was trying to get my feet under me. I had to deal with that windstorm. I felt I had to address the team and stress continuity to the players and staff. We had to galvanize very quickly. The necessary conversations have been had. The goals were reestablishing player accountability and empowering the players.”

The results have been moderately encouraging. Entering Tuesday night’s game against Houston, the Rangers (58–69) were 7–6 under Beasley. It will take a minor miracle for them to make up an 11-game deficit for the third and final American League wild-card spot, especially with ace pitcher Jon Gray sidelined with an oblique injury.

“In the grand scheme, in the major leagues, success is measured by winning, point blank. That’s the bottom line,” Beasley said. “My scenario is a little different, though. The front office wanted to see things done differently, and that’s what I’ve been tasked to do. ... I was told I will not be judged by wins and losses..”

General manager Chris Young—who once played for Beasley in the minors—will choose a permanent manager. Beasley has been told he’ll be a candidate.

“I try not to think beyond this year,” he said. “I’ll be very content with what happens. I don’t have a crystal ball; I’m just trying to do the best job I can with what I have. If it’s not to be for me to stay in this place, I’ll still be very grateful. I believe that God puts me where He needs me for a reason, whether that’s temporary or permanent.

“The Texas Rangers have been very good to me. They’ve supported me through sickness and health. ... I feel like a Texas Ranger for life. But that’s not my decision.”