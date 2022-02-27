STEVE DeSHAZO: Clock is ticking on baseball's relevance

THAT TICKING sound you may be hearing is the clock running out on baseball’s era of relevance.

If the Major League players’ union and the owners who locked them out three months ago don’t agree on a new collective bargaining agreement by Monday, regular-season games will be canceled for the second time in three years—this time by factors within the sides’ control.

Given the reported pace of negotiations, the Baltimore Orioles have a better chance of winning the 2022 World Series that the players and owners have of shaking hands before 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Time restraints aren’t exactly commonplace in baseball—and maybe that’s the problem. Games last too long, and there’s little action other than pitchers throwing 98 mph trying to strike out batters whose only goal is to hit a home run.

No wonder our short-attention-span society is turning away from a sport that is still our national pastime in name only.

Look, there are far more important issues at the moment than whether a bunch of millionaire players and billionaire owners can agree on how to split up a huge chunk of money. (War, for instance.)

And it wouldn’t be the worst thing to shorten a season that’s too long. There’s nothing sacred about 162 games; 120 would be more palatable for everyone except the owners, who want to squeeze every penny out of a public whose interest in their game is waning as their fan base ages.

(NFL owners were able to add a 17th game last season because their sport is popular. Baseball already lags behind football, basketball, soccer and mixed martial arts, and is in danger of going the route of boxing and horse racing, which were all the rage a couple of generations ago.)

There’s still plenty to like about baseball. Shohei Otani comes to mind. He’s part of a plethora of young stars that also includes Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ronald Acuna; none of the latter three has reached his 25th birthday.

MLB should be doing everything in its power to showcase this new generation of talent. Instead, the sides are blithely arguing over luxury taxes and arbitration eligibility.

As usual, the pressure is on the players to capitulate. Their careers are finite—even more so thanks to the sport’s new trend toward younger, cheaper players—while the owners’ only risk is having to cut back from three annual Caribbean vacations to two.

All of this is remarkably and inexplicably short-sighted.

Both sides are ignoring the fact that, even throwing out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, attendance has dropped in all but one year of the past decade. And that the games have become tedious, thanks to an overreliance on statistical analysis from a new generation of young, Ivy League-educated general managers.

It doesn’t help that players who have been taught to throw hard and swing harder is shockingly deficient in the game’s fundamentals: things like bunting, intelligent base-running and hitting to the opposite field against infield shifts that have become standard strategy. That turns off an older generation of fans who appreciate the game’s nuance, as well as any younger viewers who get bored quickly.

It’s worth noting that you haven’t seen a huge outcry from a public that’s desperate to see their favorite players in uniform. And that may be the most important lesson of all, one that neither side seems to realize as the minutes and hours evaporate without a labor deal.

It’s bad when you are getting criticized for your greed and stubbornness in negotiations. Silence is far worse, because indifference can become a sport’s deathknell.

