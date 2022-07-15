STEVE DeSHAZO: Draft is the only meaningful event left for the 2022 Nationals

WITH THE exception of extending Juan Soto’s contract or trading him, nothing the Washington Nationals do for the rest of the 2022 season will be nearly as important as this weekend’s draft.

Their major league-worst 30–61 record entering play Friday ensures they’ll be playoff spectators for a third straight season, a nearly unprecedented fall from 2019 World Series champions. Aside from Soto and first baseman Josh Bell, they don’t have any coveted assets to deal at the trade deadline.

And with the Lerner family looking to unload the franchise this winter, Mike Rizzo needs to prove that he can stop the hemorrhaging quickly if he wants to remain general manager past the 2023 season.

One draft pick—particularly in baseball—won’t turn the tide. With consecutive No. 1 overall selections, the Nationals drafted Stephen Strasburg in 2009 and Bryce Harper a year later, and it took them two more years to reach the playoffs—and nearly a decade to win the World Series.

Whomever the Nationals choose No. 5 overall on Sunday may not even see the big leagues until 2025, especially if he recently graduated from high school. Best hope is he’ll be reporting to Fredericksburg before Labor Day.

Still, the Nationals can’t afford to miss with this pick, especially after their spotty recent draft history has contributed to their descent from champs to chumps.

Truthfully, there are few positions where the Nationals don’t need help. Soto has right field covered, and Keibert Ruiz looks like the catcher for the foreseeable future. Bell enjoyed an All-Star-worthy first half, but his days at first may be numbered if a contender makes Rizzo a decent offer.

Otherwise, the help wanted sign is up.

Strasburg’s latest injury and Patrick Corbin’s struggles have left the starting rotation in disarray. But by all reports, this is a notoriously weak draft class for pitchers.

And it’s not like the Nationals have hit the jackpot by drafting hurlers lately.

From 2017 through 2020, their first-round picks were all starting pitchers (Seth Romero, Mason Denaburg, Jackson Rutledge and Cade Cavalli). Of that group, only Cavalli (4–3, 4.31 ERA at Triple-A Rochester) is anywhere near the big leagues. Denaburg and Rutledge are still in Fredericksburg, finally showing flashes of their potential.

No, it looks like the Nationals will try to upgrade their everyday lineup.

Druw Jones, the son of former Atlanta Braves All-Star Andruw Jones, likely will be gone by the time the Nationals pick. MLB.com’s mock draft has them choosing high school outfielder Elijah Green. Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada is another alternative, although with Ruiz around, Parada may shift to another position if he becomes a National.

Again, the fruits of this draft likely won’t be realized for three years or more. But with a farm system that’s still average at best despite last year’s trade deadline fire sale, the Nationals can’t afford to waste their highest draft pick in a dozen years.

We discussed the neighboring Baltimore Orioles’ resurgence in this space earlier in the week. The Orioles hold Sunday’s top pick and a seemingly bright future, but remember that it has taken them five years just to get over .500.

At the 2021 deadline, Rizzo promised a “reboot” rather than a rebuild. To make that happen, whoever owns the team could decide to invest in the 2023 free agent market, although the massive contracts of Strasburg and Corbin won’t help.

Still, drafting and developing talent (with wise free agent signees) remains the best way to become a contender, and it takes time. If the Nationals don’t show progress in that direction, Soto and superagent Scott Boras may logically decide to take his talents elsewhere after the 2024 season.

That likely would mean a lot more high draft picks for the Nationals in the near future. And that’s a scenario they’d desperately like to avoid.