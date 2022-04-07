STEVE DeSHAZO: For rebuilding Nats, diamonds in the rough or a rough time on the diamond?

WASHINGTON—Can fusion come from confusion? It’s a long shot, but so are the 2022 Washington Nationals.

The ballpark and the uniforms looked familiar Thursday night when the Nationals opened their season against the New York Mets, three hours later than originally scheduled due to afternoon showers.

And yes that was Juan Soto in right field, one of the few remaining links to a World Series title that occurred just three years ago but now seems like a lifetime away.

Ryan Zimmerman wasn’t in the home clubhouse for the first time since 2005, when the Nats arrived from Montreal. Stephen Strasburg was also missing, still on the roster but rehabbing his latest injury in Florida. Heck, Max Scherzer was in the opposite dugout.

If Dave Martinez can mold this mishmash into a contender--and few observers outside the home clubhouse think he can-it will be an even bigger accomplishment than winning it all in 2019.

“For me, it’s about sticking to the process, and watching them go out there and compete,” Martinez said Thursday. ‘Knowing we’re going to have to do things a little differently this year.”

That’s as close to an admission of reality as you’ll get from anyone inside a proud organization. It’s been over a decade since the Nationals were bad enough to earn the No. 1 pick in two consecutive drafts, landing them Strasburg (2010) and Bryce Harper (2011). That was the last time expectations have been so low.

But after two consecutive losing seasons, Washington finally conceded that fact last July, selling off most of its non-Soto assets. Gone were Scherzer, Trea Turner, Yan Gomes, Kyle Schwarber and several other veterans.

The purge replenished baseball’s worst farm system with youngsters like pitcher Josiah Gray, catcher Keibert Ruiz and outfielder Lane Thomas.

But general manager Mike Rizzo also signed veterans like 41-year-old Nelson Cruz to be Washington’s first full-time designated hitter and 35-year-old Sean Doolittle, their former closer whose bullpen role (like his effectiveness) remains to be seen.

Unlike small-market teams like the Pirates and Orioles, Washington clearly isn’t about to embrace a full-scale overhaul.

“We’re not rebuilding; we expect to win,” said first baseman Josh Bell, one of the few recognizable veterans in Thursday’s starting lineup.

“We look around this clubhouse and we we expect we have a lineup that can put guys away. We have a lineup that can put runs on the board, keep runs off the board for them.”

But that leaves the Nats with an unorthodox roster that’s equal parts prospects and grizzled veterans. That makes it hard to determine this team’s priority.

Martinez and his staff will have to be patient with young starters Gray, Joan Adon and Cade Cavalli (who’s starting the season in the minors) as they succeed and fail.

“It’s all about teaching, every day,” Martinez said. “I talk to my coaches every single day about he, don’t forget where we’re at. ... I’ve told my coaches, ‘We’ve got to treat these guys like they’re from Mars, and they don’t know nothing about the game.’ “

How will that sit with veterans like Bell and Cruz, whose professional clocks are ticking?

And the Nationals’ philosophy has always been to invest heavily in starting pitching. It earned them a World Series title, but they paid a combined $58 million to Strasburg and Patrick Corbin in 2021--and got 10 wins out of it. Meanwhile, starters around the league are being asked to throw harder for fewer innings and turn things over to their bullpens.

The biggest question of all is how this will sit with Soto. There’s no way Washington will contend again any time soon without Soto, and he can walk away in free agency after the 2024 season. Perhaps that’s why the Nationals are loath to tear everything down.

But like traffic and politics in Washington, the Nationals seem to be stuck in gridlock, without a definitive plan. Half-measures rarely pan out.

If Martinez can make this work, maybe he should run for office.

