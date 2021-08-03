STEVE DeSHAZO: FredNats are celebrating incremental progress

It has taken three months, but the Fredericksburg Nationals finally look like a real baseball team.
That was the hope, even in the mire of an 0–15 start: that in time, this group of relatively anonymous youngsters would find their stride after missing a full season of development in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Like the Bad News Bears, the FredNats needed a couple of “ringers”—talented players who weren’t on the opening day roster—to give them a chance. That cavalry has begun to arrive, thanks to last month’s draft and last week’s fire sale by the parent Washington Nationals that infused their farm system with much-needed talent.
Exhibit A is Jordy Barley. Acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Daniel Hudson deal, Barley hopped a red-eye and enjoyed a huge day Sunday in his début in a FredNats uniform: a home run, four runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base.
That’s the kind of leadoff presence Fredericksburg had been missing all season, and it’s a shot in the arm to a team that still ranks last in the 12-team Low-A East League in runs scored, next-to-last in on-base percentage and third-to-last in steals.
It can’t hurt that another prospect Washington acquired in the selloff, Aldo Ramirez, allowed one earned run in a combined 13 innings against the FredNats in two starts for the Salem Red Sox. If you can’t beat ‘em, trade for ‘em.
More reinforcements should arrive soon among the draftees who have spent the past few weeks at the Nationals’ minor-league training facility in Florida. And competition never hurt anyone—especially a team that struggled right out of the gate.
But there are also some encouraging trends among the guys who’ve been here for the duration.
The FredNats just completed the best month in their brief, modest history. After posting a 5–19 record in May, they improved to 9–17 in June and 12–15 in July. That might not draw much attention outside of Central Park, but it gives the loyal fans hope for yet another first: a winning month in August. (They were 1–0 entering Tuesday night’s series opener in Fayetteville, N.C.)
On the micro level, outfielder Ricardo Mendez batted .378 for the FredNats in July, and first baseman Kevin Strohschein hit .317 with six home runs. Jake Randa batted .318 with 10 doubles, and Jose Sanchez drew 17 walks.
On the mound, Gilberto Chu didn’t allow a run in seven July appearances out of the bullpen totaling 10 innings, and fellow relievers Trey Turner and Amos Willingham each posted three straight clean sheets.
Those are the kinds of individual improvements parent organizations hope to see from their players, especially on professional entry-level teams. The Nationals can live with losses if they can see progress.
It’s also worth noting that these strides are coming while the two highest-profile FredNats aren’t exactly tearing it up.
Jackson Rutledge, ranked No. 4 among Washington’s prospects, pitched five shutout innings in a victory last week, but only after getting batted around hard in his Fredericksburg début.
And 19-year-old outfielder Jeremy De La Rosa (ranked No. 8) is looking a lot like Victor Robles: strong in the field, but still learning to hit professional pitchers. His batting average rarely has peeked over the Mendoza Line and stood at .181 entering play Tuesday night, and he has struck out 82 times in 204 at-bats.
We all knew that there would be growing pains in the long-awaited first year of professional baseball in Fredericksburg. Few expected such excruciating pangs to start. But if the struggles pay off—and for some, they seem to be—the suffering just may prove to be worthwhile.
