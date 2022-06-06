STEVE DeSHAZO: FredNats' standouts may not be here much longer

On the field, the 2022 Fredericksburg Nationals have been a major improvement from the 2021 beta version.

Despite some recent struggles, the FredNats (25–25) have spent the first two months of the season at or near the top of the Carolina League’s North Division standings—a far cry from last year’s historically futile 0–15 start. They’ve also produced some individual fan favorites, thanks to a solid 2021 draft class that started to replenish what was a decimated farm system.

From the perspective of the rebuilding parent club, those players’ progression have to be even more satisfying than a competitive record. In the minors—especially the lower levels, where the FredNats compete—winning games always takes a back seat to player development.

So here’s a friendly reminder that if you want to catch your favorite FredNat in action (not including Stephen Strasburg, who hopes to stay healthy enough not to set foot here again this season) you shouldn’t procrastinate.

Starting with Tuesday night’s game against Lynchburg, the FredNats have three more home series before the Carolina League takes a midseason break: seven games this week, six against Delmarva (June 29–July 3) and six more against Lynchburg (July 4–10).

That pause coincides with the 2022 First Year Player Draft (July 17–19). Shortly thereafter, there’s usually a flurry of reassignments, as the draftees begin their professional careers. It’s also the time when promising players hope for a promotion if they have proven themselves for half a season.

The FredNats have already wished two pitchers fond farewells as they moved up to High-A Wilmington (Del.). Starter Rodney Theophile earned his promotion last weekend after posting a 5–1 record and a 1.29 ERA in nine starts for Fredericksburg. He rejoins Jose Ferrer, who was 1–0 with two saves and a 1.42 ERA in 13 relief appearances before getting the call last month.

They likely won’t be the last FredNats who head north this summer.

By all indications, center fielder Jeremy De La Rosa seems to have mastered the Carolina League in his second go-around. He hit just .209 in 87 games for the FredNats in 2021, but shares the league lead with 34 RBIs in 42 games this season and is batting .328 (fourth in the league) with six home runs, 34 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

And it appears that Wilmington can use him. Ricardo Mendez and Cody Wilson, who have split time in center for the Blue Rocks this season, are batting .187 and .167, respectively.

Same goes for shortstop, where former FredNat Jordy Barley is languishing at .169, with 58 strikeouts in 168 at-bats for Wilmington. That leaves a clear opportunity for Brady House, Washington’s first-round draft pick a year ago.

House began the season looking as if he might not even need to unpack his bags in Fredericksburg. He has cooled a bit, going a combined 1 for 12 in the last three games of last week’s series at Fayetteville as his average slipped to .268.

Two of the criteria teams use in evaluating high draft picks is how they respond to rare adversity, and how they handle pitchers who learn their weaknesses after a couple of trips around the league. If House keeps plugging, his trajectory shouldn’t be impeded by a few struggles, and his odds of being a Blue Rock in July look promising.

Infielders Sammy Infante (who leads the Carolina League with 12 homers) and Viandel Pena (.303, 13 steals) are also making their case for promotion, although Wilmington’s infielders have carried their offense so far. The most successful has been former FredNat Darren Baker (Dusty’s son), who’s batting a team-high .288.

Success has its rewards, and it’s unlikely that House and De La Rosa will end the season where they started it. So catch them in person while you can.

