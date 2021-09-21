STEVE DeSHAZO: If Washington Nationals hope to rebuild, it has to start in Fredericksburg

If honeymoons were predictive of the health of a marriage, there likely would be few divorces.

The Fredericksburg Nationals’ first season in their new home was, by most measuring sticks, a genuine success. A hungry fan base turned out in record numbers; the weather was usually tolerable (even in the dog days of August); and the players rarely gave less than their best efforts, even as the losses mounted.

Which brings us to that elephant in the dugout: a 44–76 record that started with 15 straight losses, the most ever for a minor-league franchise in its first year in a new city. (And that final mark includes a four-game win streak to end the season.)

You’ll remember that, one week into the season, it said in this space that winning is among the lowest of priorities in the minor leagues, especially at the lower levels. That hasn’t changed.

Player development takes precedence. If a pitcher can learn to control his curve ball or a batter resists the temptation to chase pitches outside the strike zone, that’s a small victory, even if the other team scores more runs on a given night. And that happened in Central Park at times this summer.