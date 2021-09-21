STEVE DeSHAZO: If Washington Nationals hope to rebuild, it has to start in Fredericksburg

If honeymoons were predictive of the health of a marriage, there likely would be few divorces.
The Fredericksburg Nationals’ first season in their new home was, by most measuring sticks, a genuine success. A hungry fan base turned out in record numbers; the weather was usually tolerable (even in the dog days of August); and the players rarely gave less than their best efforts, even as the losses mounted.
Which brings us to that elephant in the dugout: a 44–76 record that started with 15 straight losses, the most ever for a minor-league franchise in its first year in a new city. (And that final mark includes a four-game win streak to end the season.)
You’ll remember that, one week into the season, it said in this space that winning is among the lowest of priorities in the minor leagues, especially at the lower levels. That hasn’t changed.
Player development takes precedence. If a pitcher can learn to control his curve ball or a batter resists the temptation to chase pitches outside the strike zone, that’s a small victory, even if the other team scores more runs on a given night. And that happened in Central Park at times this summer.
But as the parent Washington Nationals take a hard, honest evaluation of the state of their entire system this winter, they won’t like what they see. Fredericksburg’s on-field struggles were just a trickle-down symptom of the organization’s woes, which are now two seasons old.
For most of the past decade, the Nats used their farm system as currency to trade for older, established players who could help them win immediately. Adam Eaton was a key cog on the 2019 World Series championship team, but to get him, Mike Rizzo had to part with Lucas Gioloto—who, unless Stephen Strasburg returns to health, would now be the ace of an undistinguished big-league starting rotation.
Rizzo’s trade-deadline fire sale in July began a desperately needed restocking effort. And the draftees who arrived in Fredericksburg for the season’s final weeks showed some promise in a small sample size. Darren Baker batted .318, and Jacob Young stole 13 bases in 26 games without being caught.
That’s a start. But it’s clear that if the Washington Nationals want to contend again soon, they need to be better at all levels in 2022.
Championship franchises are built from the bottom up, and the Nationals’ foundation must get much stronger. The FredNats had the Low-East League’s second-worst record, and in a 12-team league, they ranked a distant last in home runs (55) and strikeouts by pitchers (1,055) and 11th in runs scored (499), on-base percentage (.313) and pitchers’ ERA (5.22).
This team reminded one, on a smaller level, of the ragtag big-league squad that arrived from Montreal in 2005 and employed Wily Mo Peña and John Lannan before drafting and developing stars and augmenting the roster with free-agent signings.
The FredNats weren’t alone. Washington’s affiliates in Triple-A (Rochester, 47–69), Double-A (Harrisburg, 42–76) and High-A (Wilmington, 52–64) all finished well below .500. No wonder the parent club began play Tuesday at 61–89, last in the NL East.
It wasn’t surprising that the FredNats’ best players (pitcher Mitchell Parker, outfielder Ricardo Mendez and outfielder/first baseman Kevin Strohschein) were promoted during the season. They deserved it, but that reflected as much on the bare organizational cupboard as on their improvement during their time in Fredericksburg.
Patient local fans did get fleeting glimpses of potential future big-leaguers Jackson Rutledge and Cole Quintanilla. But there were no Juan Sotos in the home clubhouse. You had to be the rosiest of optimists to imagine most of the 2021 FredNats making it to the Show someday. That’s the nature of Low-A baseball.
Still, Washington’s rebuild depends on getting more and better talent on the field at every level, so that there’s competition for roster spots. The sooner the FredNats become more competitive, the quicker the parent club will, too.
See you next spring.
