STEVE DeSHAZO: Orioles' resurgence has been a long time coming

THERE’S little question about which franchise qualifies as the “home team” for Fredericksburg baseball fans. With a ballpark 55 miles away and a minor-league franchise within the city limits, the Washington Nationals are geographically and sentimentally invested.

Still, there’s a sizeable generation of fans whose baseball interest significantly predates the Nationals’ arrival from Montreal 17 years ago. And while the Nationals plummet towards a bottom they may not yet have reached, that group has to be enjoying the Baltimore Orioles’ modest but long-awaited renaissance.

Between 1954 and 2004, the Orioles were the closest thing this area had to a home team. And it was easy to root for them.

Not only was it possible then to get to Memorial Stadium (and later Camden Yards) in less than two hours, but they were consistently good (six World Series appearances and three titles between 1966 and 1983). Thirty years after setting the standard for modern ballparks, Camden Yards remains iconic.

And local products Al Bumbry (King George) and John Maine (North Stafford) wore orange and black.

(Full disclosure: I still have possession of a baseball signed by Bumbry and Hall of Famer Jim Palmer during a promotional visit to a local auto dealership, circa 1974. And I interviewed my boyhood baseball hero, Brooks Robinson, beside a gas pump in Garrisonville on a similar appearance a couple of decades later.)

Lately, though, the Orioles have been eminently forgettable--and not just because of the traffic and the Nationals’ preeminence. They haven’t enjoyed a winning record since 2016, and they’ve lost at least 108 games in each of the past three full seasons (discounting the COVID-abbreviated 2020 campaign).

There have even been rumors of a move, which team president John Angelos has denied.

But their slow, patient rebuild finally may be paying off.

On Wednesday night in Chicago, the Orioles (44-44) were seeking a 10th straight win for the first time since a 13-game streak in 1999, and to move above .500 this late in the year for the first time since 2017. According to STATS, they’re the first team since the long-defunct 1890 Louisville Colonels to win nine straight one season after losing at least 110 games.

“It’s fun to watch all these guys come to the field and know they’re good enough,” starting pitcher Jordan Lyles told reporters after Tuesday’s 4-2 win over the Cubs. “Obviously, there wasn’t a lot of hoopla about our team coming into the season. But this streak in particular is fun to watch, and we’re playing (good) baseball all the way around.”

Give credit to Lyles and his teammates for perspective. This memorable run has merely made the Orioles the best last-place team in baseball. They entered play Wednesday 17 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East, two behind fourth-place Toronto and two out in the midseason wild-card chase.

Still, there’s reason to believe even better things lie ahead.

The Orioles recently called up catcher Adley Rutschman, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft. He’s batting just .216 but has shown defensive skills and an ability to handle pitchers beyond his years.

Rutschman is 24, He joins first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (25) and outfielders Austin Hays, Ryan Santander and former All-Star Cedric Mullins (all 27) to give the Orioles a solid young nucleus.

They also have two of baseball’s top five prospects, according to MLB.com, waiting for callups at Triple-A Norfolk: right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (age 22) and shortstop Gunnar Henderson (21). And, thanks to last year’s futility, they have the No. 1 overall choice in this weekend’s draft, with the chance to add another future star.

Tyler Wells (7-4, 3.28 ERA) and Lyles (5-7, 4.37) are the best of a low-profile staff that has benefitted from having All-Star closer Jorge Lopez (17) saves behind them--as well as a left-field wall that was moved back 26 feet in the off-season.

Will the Orioles ever regain their status as perennial contenders? It won’t be easy. They play in arguably baseball’s toughest division, and they’ll never be able to spend as much as the Yankees or Red Sox.

But it’s nice to see them competitive again. It’s been a while.