STEVE DeSHAZO: Soto trade marks end of an era for Nationals

GIVE MIKE RIZZO credit for trying to make the best of a no-win situation.

The bounty of talented young prospects the Washington Nationals received Tuesday from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Juan Soto and Josh Bell removes a tiny bit of the sting of unloading a generational talent before he’s reached his prime.

If McKenzie Gore, C.J. Abrams, James Wood, Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana live up to their hype—and that’s a big if—they could be the nucleus of a playoff contender by the year 2025. In that case, Rizzo will look wise in hindsight, even if he’s no longer employed in D.C.

Still, Tuesday’s long-anticipated (and dreaded, if you’re a Nationals fan) transaction had the vibe of a wake. It served as final acknowledgement that the 2019 World Series champions are figuratively pushing up daisies, and that the “reboot” Rizzo insisted on last summer is a full-on rebuild.

It also underscores a fact that’s even harder for the Nationals to swallow: Unless new ownership changes philosophy, Washington may never have another Ryan Zimmerman.

Zimmerman was the homegrown hero, the franchise’s first draft pick after it moved from a halfway house in Montreal. He stayed for 17 seasons until retiring last winter, enduring 100-loss seasons and reveling in the 2019 title.

But aside from Stephen Strasburg—whose health will never be a sure thing again—he was the only star player the Lerner family was able to keep.

In the past four years, Nationals fans have watched Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon, Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and now Soto change uniforms, with only Scherzer nearer the end of his career than the beginning. (Try convincing him of that fact.)

That’s two MVP awards (Harper’s), three Cy Youngs (Scherzer’s), two Home Run Derby titles (Harper and Soto) and a slew of All-Star appearances. But statistics told only part of the story. Those were players whom Nationals fans embraced, and who gladly returned that affection.

With the possible exception of Scherzer, though, none captured fans hearts more than Soto. He arrived as a raw but talented teen who barely spoke English and blossomed into a hitter who draws comparisons to a young Ted Williams—and somehow managed to play with both a child’s joy and a maturity beyond his 23 years.

It quickly became apparent that no offer the Nationals could make—the most recent covered 15 years and $440 million—would deter Soto and agent Scott Boras from testing the 2024 free agent market. They had all the leverage.

Rizzo is neither naive nor dumb. As much as it pained him, he had to renege on his promise not to trade Soto.

The return package he received for Soto and Bell (the team’s most productive player in 2022), added to the haul from last summer’s selloff of Scherzer and Turner, certainly could fill in many of the team’s gaping holes.

Abrams will probably become the starting shortstop, Wood and Hassell are promising corner outfielders, and Gore and Susana eventually could bolster a rotation that’s among baseball’s worst, thanks to Strasburg’s injuries and Patrick Corbin’s struggles.

But a popular bird in the hand is often worth far more than a flock in the bushes. (It’s worth noting that Gore, who has made 13 major-league starts, is the same age as Soto.)

Tuesday’s deal ensures that the Washington Nationals won’t be any more worth watching than the Fredericksburg Nationals for the next two seasons. But it also raises an important question: If any of the new Nats exceeds expectations and becomes a superstar, will the club be able to keep him five years from now?

The Lerner family was among the richest ownership in baseball, but it often acted like a small-market franchise, making low-ball offers with deferred money that clearly irked Boras and his many star clients It’s easy to spend other people’s money, but there’s no reason the Nationals should act like the Orioles, Royals or Athletics—or the Miami Marlins, who dismantled both of their World Series title teams.

It’s likely the Nationals will have new ownership by spring training 2023. Whoever takes over will inherit a team that needs to renovate both its roster and its reputation.

Otherwise, it’s cruel to ask Nationals fans to invest their bank accounts and hearts on a franchise that seems destined to break both of them.