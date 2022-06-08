STEVE DeSHAZO: Strasburg's return will affect Nationals' future

Whether or not Stephen Strasburg can approximate his 2019 World Series MVP form will have a negligible effect on the Washington Nationals’ 2022 season.

This band of misfits and underachievers seems to have a renewable lease on the National League East basement, and is likely to stay there like squatters for a third straight year, even if Strasburg summons up the ghost of Max Scherzer.

But Strasburg’s health and performance will help determine the short- and long-term future of a franchise that is reaching a dangerous tipping point.

If Strasburg pitches well in his return to the majors Thursday in Miami—and over the next four months—the Nationals can allow themselves to believe that their rebuild can be painful but brief.

For at least the next 2 1/2 seasons, they can point to a potentially dominant ace, plus one of the game’s best young players (Juan Soto), as well as an improving farm system. That could make D.C. attractive to free agents and persuade ownership (whomever that is) to invest in them.

That’s the upside. The alternative is Strasburg struggles (or worse, injures himself again). The Nationals plummet even deeper into the cellar. Soto and super agent Scott Boras decide they don’t want to waste his prime season in a lengthy rebuild, and the Nats either have to trade him or get merely a compensatory draft pick when he signs elsewhere.

Rebuilds are rarely quick and painless. Just ask the Baltimore Orioles, who are five seasons into a teardown and 17 games out of first place in the American League East. And remember, the Lerner family is considering selling the team, with general manager Mike Rizzo and field manager Dave Martinez on expiring contracts.

Washington’s existentially divergent paths don’t rest completely on Strasburg’s surgically repaired right elbow and shoulder, of course. But it’s not a stretch to say they will help plot the franchise’s future.

Strasburg turns 34 next month. Over the past two-plus seasons, he’s made nearly as many starts for the Fredericksburg Nationals (two) as for the parent club (seven). It’s probably not a coincidence that his latest injuries came after a huge postseason workload (35 1/3 innings) en route to the 2019 title.

The Nationals owe Strasburg $35 million annually through 2026, according to Spotrac, and are on the hook for another $82 million over the next three seasons for Patrick Corbin, who is 2-8 with a 6.71 ERA. If they don’t deliver, that’s a huge albatross that could limit how much the Nats can offer Soto, as well as any external free agents over the next few seasons.

And let’s be clear: aside from Soto, first baseman Josh Bell and young catcher Keibert Ruiz, Washington’s everyday lineup is one of baseball’s worst.

Two young players who were counted on to develop into key contributors have not done so. Center fielder Victor Robles is batting .242, and infielder Carter Kieboom is preparing for Tommy John surgery that will sideline him until at least next season.

There is some hope in the pitching department. Cade Cavilli struck out 10 in a start for Triple-A Rochester last week, and fellow right-hander Cole Henry pitched five scoreless innings in his Triple-A debut after notching an 0.76 ERA in seven Double-A starts.

If one or both reach the majors soon—and if Strasburg stays healthy and Corbin figures things out—the Nationals could have a respectable rotation over the second half of the season. Josiah Gray looks like a keeper.

That’s a lot of ifs, though.

After an unsurprisingly erratic first rehab start for the FredNats, Strasburg was expectedly dominant against young batters in his second outing for them and looked strong for Rochester last week. That Triple-A start said more about his progress, since most Triple-A batters have some big-league experience.

The Nationals have been wisely cautious with Strasburg, knowing that one more major setback could be his last. Even at his best, he won’t make the Nationals contenders in 2022.

But he could have a lot to say about how soon (if ever) they will be again.

