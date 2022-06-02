STEVE DeSHAZO: Unthinkable as it sounds, trading Soto shouldn't be off the table

IT WASN’T EXACTLY a stop-the-presses moment when Mike Rizzo went on a D.C. radio station and stated that the Washington Nationals “are not trading Juan Soto.”

In terms of new information, that pronouncement ranks somewhere between “the NRA resists gun restrictions” and “Johnny Depp’s lifestyle is different than yours and mine.”

If the Nationals were to deal Soto, no one—possibly not even the remaining players and coaches—would have any real reason to attend games.

Despite unimpressive numbers in the first third of the season (while surrounded by a meager cast and seeing few decent pitches), Soto remains one of baseball’s brightest young stars—and the only reason to pay any attention to the Nationals.

With all that said, Rizzo wouldn’t be doing his job as general manager if he didn’t listen to trade offers—for the long-term good of his franchise and his own job security.

Not only are the Nationals bad, their future is incredibly uncertain. Entering play Thursday, they owned the National League’s worst record (18-34) after getting outscored 28-5 in a three-game sweep by the Mets. According to The Washington Post, they’re almost assured of becoming just the third World Series champion ever to finish below .500 in each of the next three seasons.

Worse than that, the Lerner family is considering selling the team it bought from Major League Baseball when it moved the Montreal Expos south in 2005. And its been reported that both Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez—the men most responsible for molding the 2019 champions—are essentially in the final year of their contracts.

The Nationals’ situation may not be quite as dire as that of the Commanders, whose owner is being asked to testify before Congress and whose attempted bidding war for a new stadium has become a study in public rejection. But it’s not good.

Despite his recent dominance of teenagers in a Fredericksburg Nationals uniform, Stephen Strasburg has yet to prove he can stay healthy since his massive workload in the 2019 postseason. Patrick Corbin has avoided injury, but he hasn’t been the same since then, either. And none of the Nationals’ young pitching prospects have shown they’re major league-ready yet.

Rizzo became the public face of last summer’s necessary trade deadline fire sale. For the moment, that has surpassed “architect of a championship club” as his public persona. If the prospects he received in return—starting with promising catcher Keibert Ruiz and right-hander Josiah Gray—don’t pan out, he’ll take the blame.

Rizzo has dealt with Scott Boras—the agent for Soto as well as Strasburg, Max Scherzer and many other former Nationals stars—often enough to know that there’s virtually no chance of signing Soto to a long-term contract before he becomes eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

Boras loves to maximize his clients’ value. (That’s why he gets so many stars). And he’s betting that the Nationals’ reported 13-year, $350 million offer to Soto last winter will look woefully outdated in two years.

Aside from Strasburg and Ryan Zimmerman—both of whom urgently wanted to stay—the Lerner family has been loath to award big-money extensions to its star players. The Nationals watched as Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon, Jordan Zimmermann and Ian Desmond left in free agency, receiving only draft picks in return. The track record has been mixed, with Harper thriving in Philadelphia but the others struggling.

They reportedly rejected a chance to trade Harper in 2018, a deal that might have made the 2021 dismantling unnecessary.

Who knows how much a new ownership group would be willing to spend, not only on Soto but on other stars? If a new regime signals that Soto’s out of its price range, Rizzo (or whomever is sitting in the GM seat) loses a ton of leverage.

As much as it pains him to do it—and even as he publicly pledges not to—Rizzo has to consider trading Soto if the right offer comes along. Soto is still drawing comparisons to a young Ted Williams, and his value will never be higher—not with 2 1/2 more seasons of team control.

If he pulls the trigger, Rizzo risks alienating a generally loyal fan base that grudgingly accepted last season’s selloff. But every loss makes it more likely that Boras will steer Soto elsewhere in the winter of 2025.

And then who’ll ever want to show up on East Capitol Street?

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.