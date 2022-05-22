Strasburg to make rehab start for FredNats Tuesday

Stephen Strasburg's first pitching appearance of 2022 figures to be the most high-profile game in the short history of the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Strasburg will make a rehab start for the FredNats on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series against Salem at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. It will be his first competitive appearance on the mound this season.

The 2019 World Series MVP has been recovering from surgery from thoracic outlet syndrome that ended his 2021 season after two starts. He has pitched just 26 2/3 innings in the major leagues since the start of 2020.

He reportedly threw 43 pitches over three innings of a simulated game last Thursday in Florida. If he continues to progress, the Nationals hope he can make his major league season debut sometime in early June.