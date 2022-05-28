 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strasburg to make second rehab start with FredNats

strasburg

Stephen Strasburg pitches during a game at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

 TRISTAN LOREI | FREE LANCE-STAR

Stephen Strasburg will make a second rehab start for the Fredericksburg Nationals on Sunday.

Strasburg will face the Salem Red Sox for the second time in six days at 1:35 p.m. The 2019 World Series MVP allowed two runs in 2 2/3 innings in Tuesday night’s 6-1 loss, walking four and striking out three.

Strasburg, 33, is recovering from last summer’s thoracic outlet surgery and has not pitched in the major leagues since last season. He hopes to rejoin the Washington Nationals in June.

“I just have to keep working, keep grinding,” Strasburg said following his first appearance. “It’s kind of like baby steps.”

IF YOU GO

Salem at Fredericksburg

Sunday, 1:35 p.m.

Tickets: milb.com/fredericksburg/tickets/single-game-tickets

