The minors: FredNats' futility continues with 14-1 loss to Salem Red Sox

On several occasions during their inaugural season, the Fredericksburg Nationals have inspired hope among their nascent fanbase that victory was close at hand.

Thursday night was not one of those occasions.

The FredNats mustered just three hits and allowed 16 of them in a 14-1 loss to the Salem Red Sox. With Thursday’s defeat, Fredericksburg falls to 0-15, just one game away from tying the worst mark in the history of affiliated minor league baseball.

The visiting Red Sox got going early, plating three runs in the top of the first off Fredericksburg starter Rodney Theophile. Theophile allowed just two earned runs but struggled with command, issuing four walks.

Meanwhile his counterpart, Salem’s Shane Drohan, cruised through his four innings of work, allowing just one hit and fanning four FredNats. Jake Randa singled and scored a run for Fredericksburg, which went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

Gilbert Jimenez had three hits and drove in a pair of runs to lead Salem, which improved to 8-6 on the season. The Red Sox added four runs in the sixth and five in the eighth to quash any threat of a comeback.

The FredNats will seek their first win on Friday night, once again facing Salem with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

Karlo Seijas (0-1, 9.54 ERA) is projected to take the mound for Fredericksburg, while Aldo Ramirez (0-0, 5.00) should start for Salem.