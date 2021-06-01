The minors: Shorebirds put an end to FredNats’ momentum

Momentum wasn’t enough to carry the Fredericksburg Nationals against an opponent they haven’t figured out how to beat yet.

Coming off their most successful series of the season, the FredNats couldn’t continue that success Tuesday night in front of their first full house of their inaugural season. They fell 9–4 to visiting Delmarva, leaving them 0–7 against the Shorebirds this season.

The FredNats (5–20) returned home after winning four of six road games at Down East last week, and they welcomed their first capacity crowd, thanks to the state’s lifting of coronavirus limitations.

But Delmarva shortstop Gunnar Henderson continued to feast on Fredericksburg pitching, going 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs. In six games against the FredNats this season, he is 12 for 27 with 17 RBIs.

Henderson’s two-run, first-inning homer off Rodney Theophile gave the Shorebirds a lead they would never relinquish.He added a sacrifice fly in the third inning and an RBI double as part of Delmarva’s three-run fifth inning.

Second baseman Viandel Pena kept Fredericksburg competitive Tuesday, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances and scoring three runs. He was 3 for 3 with two walks.