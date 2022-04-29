Theophile, Infante star as FredNats top RiverDogs

- Rodney Theophile struck out nine in six shutout innings to lead the Fredericksburg Nationals to a 6-1 Carolina League victory over the visiting Charleston RiverDogs Thursday night.

Sammy Infante hit his league-leading sixth home run, a two-run shot in the fourth inning, for the FredNats, who rebounded after being held to two hits one night earlier. Infante also delivered a two-run single in the seventh.

Jose Ferrer threw two shutout innings of relief for the FredNats, who host Game 4 of the six-game series Friday at 7:05 p.m.

