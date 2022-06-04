Theophile's dominance earns a promotion from the FredNats

Rodney Theophile’s bags were packed, his plane ticket already booked.

Theophile had spent nearly three years on that island of baseball opportunity known as the Dominican Republic, hoping that his 6-foot-5 frame would help him stand out in a sea of international pitching prospects vying for the attention of MLB scouts.

But when he took the mound on a sweltering summer afternoon in 2018, he was on the verge of giving up those dreams.

The next day, Theophile planned to fly back to his native Nicaragua and either try out for the national Pomores League or quit baseball entirely and go back to school.

“Figured I’ll go pitch, and it’ll be my last game with the guys,” Theophile said in a recent interview.

As it turned out, he was right. The imposing right-hander tossed five strong innings, and, as he was jogging off the field, a man in the stands voiced an unusual request.

“They were like, ‘Can you go one more hitter?’ ” Theophile recalled. “I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’ ”

The following half inning felt like an eternity, but eventually, Theophile re-emerged from the dugout. He needed three years to earn his shot but just three pitches—fastball, curveball, curveball—to seal it.

“They were like, ‘OK, that’s it,’ ” Theophile recalled. “ ‘We’re the Nationals. We’re interested in you and this is what we’ve got.’ ”

Instead of preparing boarding documents for a flight home, Theophile signed an international contract with Washington on June 1, 2018. Fredericksburg Nationals fans are grateful he did.

While Theophile’s 2021 FredNats stats (namely a 5.56 ERA) were unspectacular, they came with the caveat that he was still recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery. The full-season environment proved crucial to his development, however.

“He’s really worked hard in spring training and in the winter time on really honing his stuff and getting his breaking ball better,” FredNats pitching coach Joel Hanrahan said. “He’s aggressive on the mound; he attacks the hitters. There’s no fear out there.”

At 22, Theophile is, however, a scary sight for whoever steps into the box to face him. He understands that his height offers an advantage—one he’s determined to exploit.

“I know I’m really tall, so I try to get downhill on my fastball,” he said. “That helps with getting ground balls and a lot of swing and miss on my curveball.”

In nine appearances this season—all starts—Theophile has posted a 1.29 ERA with a WHIP of 0.88. He’s earned a reputation within the Nationals farm system as a strike thrower, issuing just 11 walks in nearly 50 innings of work. Those stats were enough to merit a recent promotion; he got the news on Friday and is expected to make his debut for High-A Wilmington (Del.) this week.

While Theophile enjoyed his time as a FredNat, he couldn’t pack his bags quickly enough this time around.

“It feels great, because I’ve been working for it,” Theophile said. “I’ve been waiting for this, and now that I’ve got it, I’m going to give my all and keep moving up.”

