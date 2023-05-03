Johnathan Thomas delivered a two-run walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night, lifting the Fredericksburg Nationals to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Down East Wood Ducks.

Trailing 3-2, Zion Pettigrew opened the ninth with an infield single and Brandon Boissiere drew a walk. Both advanced on Matt Suggs' sacrifice bunt, and after an intentional walk to Brenner Cox, Thomas singled to left to score both Pettigrew and Boissiere.

Cox earlier homered for the FredNats. Tyler Yankosky earned the win in relief of Jake Bennett, who struck out eight and allowed one earned run in six innings.

The FredNats continue their series against the Wood Ducks through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.