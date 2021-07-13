W&L grad Craig finds it 'breathtaking' to be drafted by Orioles

Even as Major League Baseball’s First-Year Player Draft entered its 20th and final round Tuesday, Trendon Craig said he wasn’t worried.

The former Washington & Lee High School standout has a scholarship offer in hand from N.C. State, so if his name hadn’t been called, he had what he termed “a great backup plan.”

Then the Baltimore Orioles called and chose Craig with their final pick, giving the outfielder a major decision to make.

“I feel a little bit like I’m leaning toward signing and getting my pro career under way,” he said. “I still have to talk to my family about it.”

Craig was the only area player chosen in the three-day draft. Former Fredericksburg Christian School standout Elijah Lambros was also considered a strong candidate to be drafted, but pro teams likely figured the value of his four-year scholarship to the University of South Carolina might have discouraged him from signing if the bonus offer wasn’t to his liking.

Craig has a two-year offer from the Wolfpack after a dazzling sophomore season at Louisburg (N.C.) College, where he was named National Junior College Athletic Association Region 10 player of the year. He batted .420 with 14 homers, 55 RBIs and 28 stolen bases in 41 games.