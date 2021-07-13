W&L grad Craig finds it 'breathtaking' to be drafted by Orioles

Even as Major League Baseball’s First-Year Player Draft entered its 20th and final round Tuesday, Trendon Craig said he wasn’t worried.
The former Washington & Lee High School standout has a scholarship offer in hand from N.C. State, so if his name hadn’t been called, he had what he termed “a great backup plan.”
Then the Baltimore Orioles called and chose Craig with their final pick, giving the outfielder a major decision to make.
“I feel a little bit like I’m leaning toward signing and getting my pro career under way,” he said. “I still have to talk to my family about it.”
Craig was the only area player chosen in the three-day draft. Former Fredericksburg Christian School standout Elijah Lambros was also considered a strong candidate to be drafted, but pro teams likely figured the value of his four-year scholarship to the University of South Carolina might have discouraged him from signing if the bonus offer wasn’t to his liking.
Craig has a two-year offer from the Wolfpack after a dazzling sophomore season at Louisburg (N.C.) College, where he was named National Junior College Athletic Association Region 10 player of the year. He batted .420 with 14 homers, 55 RBIs and 28 stolen bases in 41 games.
Those numbers impressed the coaches at N.C. State, who offered him a two-year deal to join a team that was three wins away from the 2021 College World Series title before a COVID-19 outbreak ended the Wolfpack’s season.
He’ll weigh that possibility against the chance to play professionally, which has been his lifelong goal, with a modest signing bonus. Louisburg coach Blake Herring had said scouts had told him Craig might have been drafted as high as the seventh round.
“I thought it might have come a little earlier,” Craig said, “but communicating back and forth with my advisor, I wasn’t too worried. The plan we had was intact, and everything fell into place.”
Craig is the third area player ever to be drafted by the Orioles. King George native Al Bumbry was an 11th-round pick in 1968 and became the 1973 American League rookie of the year, as well as a 1983 World Series champion. North Stafford High School graduate John Maine was a sixth-round pick in 2002 and enjoyed his best pitching success after being traded to the New York Mets in 2006.
Said Craig: “I’m excited and happy to hear my name being called. It’s something you dream of all your life. It’s kind of breathtaking.”
