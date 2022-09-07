Wednesday, Sept. 7 high school sports roundup: Colonial Forge golfers shoot low in win

Makayla Grubb carded a 34 and two other Colonial Forge golfers recorded counting scores in the 30s to help the Eagles get a 147-223 Commonwealth District golf win against North Stafford at Augustine on Wednesday.

Colonial Forge (147): Makayla Grubb 34, AJ Hartley 36, Matt Hartley 37, Mia Skaggs 40.

North Stafford (223): Zach Carter 50, Jelani Lawrence 55, Nick Cooper 57, Trenton Senavaah 61.

GOLF

TRI-MATCH AT LEE’S HILL

Drew Senkus shot a 38 to win medalist honors and help Riverbend get Commonwealth District wins over Mountain View and Massaponax.

Ryan Cropp was low scorer for the Panthers with a 42.

Riverbend (165): Drew Senkus 38, Dyllan Bell 42, Luke Alexander 42, Blaine Heden 43.

Mountain View (175): Joseph McGill 43, Makenly Tidwell 43, John Gallagher 44, Richie Frampton 45.

CROSS COUNTRY

JAMES MONROE VS. COURTLAND

Courtland boys finished in the top four spots to help the Cougars get a convincing 16-46 win against James Monroe in a meet at Pratt Park.

On the girls side, Courtland won via forfeit as the Yellow Jackets didn’t have enough runners for a team score.

Boys results: 1. Brendan Nave (CT) 19:57, 2. Charles Aiken (CT) 19:58, 3. Christian Reid (CT) 19:59, 4. Morgan Lehocky (CT) 20:00, 5. Gabe Mellinger (JM) 20:19.

Girls result: 1. Adeline Sappenfield (CT) 23:47, 2. Alice Weber (JM) 24:22, 3. Addison Hewson (CT) 25:17, 4. Juhi Pathak (CT) 25:36, 5. Sylvia Hardy (CT) 25:56.

Tuesday’s results

FIELD HOCKEY

CHANCELLOR 7, SPOTSYLVANIA 1

Lindsay Loar scored six times to lead the Chargers to a Battlefield District victory.

Ellen Gallagher had a goal and two assists for Chancellor (4-0, 2-0). Eva Adame added two assists and Ariel Barrera one.

Mak Robinson scored for the Knights (0-4, 0-2).

VOLLEYBALL

JAMES MONROE 3, BRENTSVILLE 1

Jordan Carter had 14 kills, 13 assists, eight digs and four aces to help homestanding James Monroe get a 25-15, 25-21, 24-26, 25-22 nondistrict win.

Makailah Ford totaled 10 kills, five digs and an aces, and Mariah Williams seven kills and four aces for the Yellow Jackets (3-2).

Angelina Badasu supplied 14 assists and C’Niya Tuner added five kills for James Monroe, which opens Battlefield District play at Eastern View on Thursday.

NORTHUMBERLAND 3, CAROLINE 2

Aubrey Edwards had eight kills and four aces, and Riley Forehand totaled 13 kills for Caroline, but Northumberland was able to hold on for a 25-18, 25-14, 20-25, 27-29, 15-11 win.

Cat Brown added 19 digs and Rushella Epperson 15 assists for the Cavaliers, who host King George on Thursday.