White's homer lifts FredNats over Kannapolis

T.J. White's tiebreaking solo eighth-inning home run helped lift the Fredericksburg Nationals over Kannapolis 6-5 in a Carolina League baseball game Saturday night.
Sammy Infante also hit his team-leading fourth home run, a two-run shot in the second inning. Riggs Threadgill (2-0) earned the win in relief of starter Dustin Saenz, who struck out seven in five innings, and Jose Ferrer earned the save.
A year after starting 0-15, the FredNats (10-4) became the first Carolina League team to win 10 games. They will take a four-game win streak into Sunday's series finale.