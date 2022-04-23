 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
White's homer lifts FredNats over Kannapolis

PHOTO: Fred Nats logo

T.J. White's tiebreaking solo eighth-inning home run helped lift the Fredericksburg Nationals over Kannapolis 6-5 in a Carolina League baseball game Saturday night.

Sammy Infante also hit his team-leading fourth home run, a two-run shot in the second inning. Riggs Threadgill (2-0) earned the win in relief of starter Dustin Saenz, who struck out seven in five innings, and Jose Ferrer earned the save.

A year after starting 0-15, the FredNats (10-4) became the first Carolina League team to win 10 games. They will take a four-game win streak into Sunday's series finale.

