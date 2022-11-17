STEVE DeSHAZO: Schweers keeps chasing her baseball dreams

Life has thrown enough strikes at Homa Schweers to constitute a complete game. But as long as she can grip a bat, she vows to keep swinging.

A move from her native Iran as a teenager, a language barrier, rejection from her college softball coaches and teammates—none of that discouraged her. More recently, injuries, COVID-19 and cancer delayed the 37-year-old Fredericksburg resident’s quest to make USA Baseball’s women’s national team.

Given her age and recovery status, her odds may not be much better than that of the Washington Nationals winning the 2023 World Series. But she’s determined to keep trying.

“Life will continue to punch us in the face,” she said. “We just have to learn how to fight back.”

Schweers is currently in Sarasota, Fla., preparing to participate in the four-day inaugural All-American Women’s Baseball Classic that begins Saturday. It’s a legacy event from the World War II Era All-American Girls Baseball League featured in the 1992 Tom Hanks/Geena Davis film, “A League of Their Own.”

Just getting there has been an accomplishment for Schweers, who finished chemotherapy in March after undergoing a hysterectomy and was well below full strength for national-team tryouts.

“I feel so much better than I did 2-3 months ago,” Schweers said in a recent interview. “I had to finish what I started, even if I’m not at full strength. I had to go out and try out one more time, to finish what I started. I had to keep my word to myself.”

Her journey has taken plenty of twists.

Ahmed and Mitra Shafrii moved their three children from Iran to California when Homa was 10. Despite speaking no English when she arrived, she quickly assimilated and became a standout softball player at Santa Clara High School.

She then made a tour of several California junior colleges, getting cold shoulders from several teammates and, she recalls, the following evaluation from one of her coaches: “You have the desire to play college softball, but you don’t have the ability.”

Determined to prove him wrong, Schweers transferred to West Valley College, where she hit. .396 for a team that went 48-2 in 2006. She later landed at Cal State Monterey Bay, where she batted .333 for an NCAA Division II tournament team and was named female athlete of the year in 2008.

After graduation, she joined a men’s recreational baseball league and served as commissioner for eight years. She also became a firefighter, a California Peace Officer and a rare female on the state’s Crisis Response Team.

When he husband took a job at the Pentagon, she moved east, worked as an executive bodyguard and opened a fitness consulting company that has counseled over 300 clients.

Still, her baseball dreams never died. She sought out Ernie Baker, a longtime area instructor, who became her coach at Competitive Edge in Spotsylvania.

“We kind of struck up a friendship,” Baker said. “I like her a lot. I wish her the best. I know she’s been up against all kinds of odds.”

In 2018, Schweers was invited to Team USA’s tryouts for the biannual World Cup—an event Mountain View High School graduate Megan Baltzell played in—but tore a biceps muscle.

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 event. She was the second-oldest player on last summer’s 58-player Women’s National Open roster, but was still recovering and didn’t make the squad for a five-game “friendship series” against Canada.

“I wasn’t as strong. I got winded, but I still ran the bases, and I hit the (stuffing) out of the ball. I was so happy,” she said. “I thought, ‘This is it. I’ve done everything I possibly could.’ “

Then a spot opened at this weekend’s event in Florida, and her career hopes got extended for at least a little longer.

“I thought, ‘You love baseball, and here’s an opportunity for a fully-expense-paid trip to Florida to play baseball for four days.”

Schweers has played outfield for most of her career, though she caught for a season in college. But Baker, whose last female protégé was Julie Croteau in the 1980s, thinks pitching might be her ticket to finally making the national squad.

“She’s not going to overpower you,” he said, “but she can throw three pitches for strikes, and she can hit with anybody.”

Schweers plans to bask in more than the Florida sun this weekend. She’ll also soak in the chance to compete, and then buttonhole the national team’s coaches before determining whether her quest will continue.

“After it’s over, I plan to go up to the coaches and say, ‘You saw me play. What do you guys think? I’m six months post-chemo; do I have a chance?’ “ she said. “They’ll be honest with me. If they say yes, the quest continues. If it’s no, then at least I did everything possible.”