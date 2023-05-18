Fireflies 3, FredNats 1: Cortland Lawson’s first-inning fielder’s choice scored Johnathon Thomas and gave Fredericksburg an early lead, but Columbia used a two-run homer and and insurance run to pull out the win.

FredNats starter Jake Bennett (1–3) pitched three scoreless innings, but the Fireflies’ David Hollie jumped on his 1–1 offering and deposited it over the left-center wall at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Bennett went four innings, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out nine.