Sunday's game

Shorebirds 8, FredNats 5: Fredericksburg starter Pablo Aldonis pitched four innings of one-run ball as his team built a 3–1 lead, but Delmarva connected of the FredNats relievers that followed and closed out the series with a three-run victory at Virginia Credit Union Stadium

The Shorebirds tagged Luke Young and Miguel Gomez (2–1) for six runs over a 3⅓-innings span. The FredNats' Daylen Lile cracked a two-run homer in the seventh that tied the contest at 5–5, but the Shorebirds' next three runs were unanswered.

Lile also doubled in a run and first baseman Roismar Quintana had two hits for the FredNats (4–10), who begin a six-game series at Lynchburg starting Tuesday.

Saturday's game

Shorebirds vs. FredNats, suspended: Play in the fifth game of the series was halted by heavy rain in the second inning, with Delmarva leading 2–1. The game will be completed on May 30 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.