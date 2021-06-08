The Minors: FredNats can't weather Salem's storm

SALEM—After waiting for the start of Tuesday night’s Low-A East game, the Fredericksburg Nationals couldn’t quite end it to their satisfaction.

Salem’s Stephen Scott delivered a game-tying seventh-inning double and scored on Ceddanne Rafaela’s triple to lead the Red Sox to a come-from- behind 3-2 victory, spoiling a strong effort FredNats starter Karlo Seijas.

Seijas (1-3) took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t make it stand up.

Joe Davis led off the seventh with a double and moved to third as Seijas retired the next two batters. But Scott tied the game with his double and scored easily on Rafaela’s three-base hit.

Blanked for four innings by Salem starter Aldo Ramirez, Fredericksburg broke through in the top of the sixth inning to take a 2-1 advantage. Ricardo Mendez doubled home Junior Martinez, moved to third on an outfield error and scored on J.T. Arruda’s triple.

The start of Tuesday’s game was delayed for an hour by storms in the Salem area.

The teams will play Game 2 of their six-game series Wednesday night.