Thursday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Fireflies 6, FredNats 0: Fredericksburg starter Jarlin Susana kept his team in the game for four innings, but the Fireflies pounded the FredNats bullpen for an additional five runs and won their third consecutive game at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

After surrendering an RBI single in the first inning, Susana (0–2) didn't allow another hit, striking out five while walking a pair.

Pedro González allowed three runs on RBI singles in the sixth, and Marquis Grissom Jr. balked in a run, then gave up a run-scoring hit.

Fireflies starter Frank Mozzicato (1–2), meanwhile, was in command for six innings. The FredNats (11–23) got a lone hit and two walks off Mozzicato while fanning seven times.

The teams continued their series late Friday night.